Cheerleading Coach Jennifer Hawkins Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Relationship With Daughter's Teen Boyfriend

The coach of a cheerleading squad in Oklahoma has been fired and arrested after being alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a student for five consecutive years. From 2017 until 2022, Jennifer Hawkins, who worked as a cheer coach with Moore Public Schools (MPS), engaged in a sexual relationship with a former student, according to an affidavit released out of Cleveland County, obtained by FOX25. As part of his detailed letter to MPS, the victim involved with Hawkins wrote to describe his sexual relationship with the coach, which began when he was a 16-year-old sophomore in 2017 and ended in October of 2022. Hawkins told investigators that the victim had lived with her and her family for the past couple of years when the relationship started, court documents indicate per FOX25. OKCPD stated the former student told investigators that Hawkins introduced him to her daughter, after which the victim began dating Hawkins' daughter, after which Hawkins began pushing him for a sexual relationship. As stated in the affidavit, Hawkins and the victim were always at her home whenever they had sex. According to the former student, they used to have sex almost every day during his lunch break when he was a sophomore and junior.

In the affidavit, Hawkins initially denied that she had an affair with the victim when investigators asked her about the relationship, but eventually broke down and confessed. "Jennifer at first denied being in a sexual relationship with [him]," the affidavit reads. "Jennifer then admitted she made a mistake and began crying and admitted to having been in a sexual relationship with [the former student]. Jennifer was asked how many times she had sex with [him], and she repeatedly stated 'No clue,' indicating numerous times." Based on the affidavit, the victim said they had sex well over 300 times from the beginning of 2017 until the end of 2022. "Jennifer talked about [his] age at the time they became sexual (16 years of age) and how their relationship would seem odd or inappropriate to other people," the affidavit continues. "Jennifer stated her five-year relationship with [the former student] runs together, but stated he was an older sophomore and turned 17 as a sophomore."

FOX25 reported that the court documents state that the former student provided investigators with text messages between Hawkins and himself. Hawkins became angry because he was messaging and "observing" other females. "During the conversations, [he] told Jennifer, "I want you in my life, I just don't want a romantic relationship," the affidavit says. According to the statement of charges in Hawkins' affidavit, she was arrested following a complaint of second-degree rape and sexual battery. The charges pertain only to 2017 through 2019 since the victim was no longer enrolled in MPS after March 2019. MPS provided the following statement to FOX 25: "Once we were made aware of the situation, Hawkins was immediately fired from working at Moore Public Schools. The safety and security of MPS students and employees is our foremost concern. MPS school officials will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation of this matter."