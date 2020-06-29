Chase Customers Says Funds Were Taken From or Added Into their Accounts Overnight

Chase Bank customers woke up on Sunday morning to the horrifying sight of their bank accounts being empty without any notice. According to PIX 11, hundreds or thousands of dollars went missing from some accounts out of nowhere. Others were treated to money being debited out of nowhere into their account.

Chase customers took to social media earlier on Saturday to share the panic and question the bank about what happened exactly. "WHERE IS OUR MONEY [Chase]? My wife wakes me up at 6:30 in the morning to tell me this is trending and I find our bank account is drained! Tell us what is going on right now. From last night to tonight, our account is drained. And your customer service is closed," one customer wrote online, echoing the experience of many others.

Really @Chase @ChaseSupport... nobody manning the phones or digital support until tomorrow morning!? I like thousands of others have a mortgage payment due this week that just disappeared from my account overnight #chasebank

Another person posted a screenshot of their account to Twitter according to PIX 11, showing that they lost over $100,000 in their account. Others shared similar stories online, questioning how it happened and if it would be fixed.

"That's annoying AF to wake up to a hack that basically took out my entire paycheck from my account. At least I rechecked an hour later and it was accurate. Please provide a statement to us customers on what happened. Cause your quick on overdraft and other alerts," another angry customer wrote online.

Some folks were also quick to warn those with extra money in their accounts against spending any of it. "A little warning: if there really is a problem with their servers and somehow you had extra money added to your account? DO NOT SPEND IT," the Twitter user wrote. "When they correct the problem you can be prosecuted or have your credit score ruined for committing fraud. Let the dust settle."

JPMorgan Chase released a statement announcing that the issue that caused the money disappearances was resolved at 9 a.m. ET and all accounts should show correct balances for customers.

Still, in the middle of a pandemic, when uncertainty is at a high, this is the type of thing that many have nightmares over. Luckily it was a quick fix for many but one that was sure to make them think twice about where they keep their money going forward.