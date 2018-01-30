9 Celebrities We Want For ‘Alexa’ Voice Replacements

It was recently announced that Amazon‘s Alexa will be losing her voice and many are speculating on which celebrities could serve as her replacement.

In a new teaser ad, a woman is shown brushing her teeth in her bathroom while asking Alexa, “What’s the weather like today?” Alexa replies, “In Austin, it’s 60 degrees with a chance — ” but then she coughs and completely goes down.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ team of specialists eventually assure him that they “have the replacements ready,” and that all he has to do is “say the word.”

No word on who those “replacements” might be, but it seems as if we’ll find out on Super Bowl Sunday since the date “2.4.18” flashes on the screen at the end of the ad.

Until then, we here at Popculture.com have compiled a list of celebrities that are definitely up to the task of filling in for Alexa.

Scroll down to see we want as Alexa’s voice replacements.

Kim Kardashian

Yep, then I made myself a smoothie pic.twitter.com/LGJMgZUv1Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2018

Kim Kardashian may seem like an odd choice to replace Alexa as the voice of Amazon’s Echo speakers, considering that she can be a very divisive celebrity at times, but she could also be a great replacement for Alexa.

She can offer parenting advice, beauty and fashion tips, and, as indicated by the above Tweet, some great smoothie recipes.

Oprah

Oprah is easily one of the most iconic celebrities alive today, and her voice is a large part of that.

Who can forget the day she took the stage at her show and yelled, “You get a car! And you get a car!” to her studio audience.

The only downside to having Oprah as the voice of Alexa might be that you would be constantly expecting her to announce giveaways.

Jessica Simpson

Hello my deer ? A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:39pm PST

Jessica Simpson could also make a great addition to Alexa’s voice catalogue, since she has a fairly recognizable voice already, and could sing things to you.

Imagine saying, “Hey Alexa, what are the lyrics to ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin,’ ” only to have her actually sing them back to you.

Meryl Streep

There is no denying that Meryl Streep is already a living legend in terms of Hollywood careers, so right off the bat she makes for an interesting choice.

This particular recommendation comes with a caveat, however, as if Meryl Streep did voice Alexa we would want it to be as her character from The Devil Wears Prada.

Nothing would be more motivating that to ask her a question only to have her answer it curtly and then tell you, “that’s all.” Try to ask a follow-up question.

Anna Kendrick

Just wheeling a few extra paperbacks into Union Square #ScrappyLittleNobody #fashionpajamas pic.twitter.com/JKyNCtG8Oy — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) August 19, 2017

Anna Kendrick may not seem like an obvious choice at first, but she has a lot that she could bring to Alexa’s voice.

She’s very funny, with a lot of her wit relying on sarcasm, and, much like the aforementioned Jessica Simpson, she has a great singing voice which could come into play if you want, for example, your shopping list sung to you.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has a very recognizable voice, as evident by the fact that she’s voiced animated characters in films such as Puss in Boots, The Pirates! Band of Misfits, and Sausage Party.

She’s also been acting since the late ’80s and therefore has a wealth knowledge about the film industry which could be valuable for movie trivia enthusiasts.

Having her step in to voice Alexa would make a lot of sense from a “Hollywood star” standpoint, but also the fact that she is fluent in both English and Spanish would also be helpful.

Ellen DeGeneres

Everybody starts somewhere. @freddiehighmore A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 16, 2018 at 1:17pm PST

Ellen DeGeneres is undeniably one of the funniest and most fun celebrities working today.

Her sharp, unmistakable sense of humor would bring an air of positivity to Alexa, and she would also have great suggestions for fun games to play with friends and good music to dance to.

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014, and has been one of the most acclaimed comedians on the show ever since.

Her boisterous tone makes her an ideal candidate for Alexa because it would certainly keep you on your toes.

She also recently proved that she can do an amazing Will Ferrell impression (or more specifically, impressions of Will Ferrell characters), which could certainly be beneficial for alarms.

Bobcat Goldthwait

A post shared by @policeacademymovies on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:05am PST

This one may seem very unusual, but just keep an open mind.

Bobcat Goldthwait is most recognizable as Zed in the Police Academy franchise, Mr. Floppy from Unhappily Ever After, and Pain the demon from Disney’s Hercules.

He has such a hilariously familiar voice that there is no way Alexa wouldn’t be better without it.