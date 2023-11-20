CBS News Anchor Dies From Cancer: Eddie Flores Was 60

CBS news anchor Eddie Flores has died. A long-time figure on Texas news channels, Flores passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14 following a 10-year battle with cancer, his wife, Sarah Gomez Flores, confirmed on social media. Flores was 60.

"To all that loved him and were touched by him, we announce the passing of our beloved Eddie R Flores," Sarah wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of her husband. "He fought a hard battle with cancer since 2013 and faced many challenges. Through it all, he was a tough Marine and a faithful Christian. His wife, children, grandchildren, mother and sisters ask for our time to reflect."

Channel 5 News remembers longtime anchor Eddie Floreshttps://t.co/SR7dHSEqvQ — KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS (@krgv) November 18, 2023

According to ValleyCentral.com, after enlisting in the Marine Corp in 1986, where he was assigned to aviation ordnance storing and issuing of ordnance, Flores' journalism career began in 1989 when he became a sports reporter in Yuma, Arizona. He went on to work in several television markets before moving to the Valley to become a news anchor. Flores worked at Channel 5 between 2003 and 2005 and later at CBS 4 starting in 2015, anchoring the evening news. He was later the main anchor at the channel's sister station in Midland.

"Working with Eddie was a treat that not many people get to say. On air he had this confidence that was unrivaled. He was passionate about getting the story first and with as much detail as possible," NBC 23 chief meteorologist Freddy Vela said. "Off air, he was loud, brash, and beyond funny. He loved to joke and dance, but what I remember the most were our conversations. He always had Whataburger and would tell me about his parents and about his time as a Marine. It meant a lot to hear those stories. I'll never forget him."

CBS 4 morning anchor Marco Ramirez, who worked with Flores at KMID, added in his own statement: "While Eddie Flores spent a long time reporting here in the Rio Grande Valley. I had the privilege of working with him at my very first Reporting job at KMID in Odessa, Texas. While I only got to work with him for a brief time, I still consider him as one of the best mentors I had as a reporter. Rest in Peace."

Flores is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. His wife said funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon.