Casey Anthony Reportedly ‘Tired of Her Father Blaming Her’ for Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony’s trial over the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony ended nearly seven years ago. But an interview with Anthony’s parents this week brought the case roaring back to the headlines.

George and Cindy Anthony conducted a television interview with A&E on Wednesday and got into an argument over how Caylee really died. George argued Anthony had given her “something to make her sleep,” eventually causing her death, while Cindy countered with a theory that she died drowning in the family pool.

A source close to Anthony told PEOPLE on Friday that she herself did not watch the interview, but did read about what was said online.

“She did catch up with it after the fact,” the source said. “She doesn’t really know why people can’t move on from her. This happened so long ago at this point.”

“Casey really tries not to watch this type of thing,” the source continued. “When her parents get on TV, she knows it’s just going to be all sorts of high drama, and she’s not into that. She doesn’t know why they keep getting on television to talk about it. … It has been ten years. They would be much better off if they just dealt with things privately rather than going out in front of TV cameras yet again.””

The source went on to say Anthony feels her father blames her for Caylee’s death, something she’s sick of hearing.

“She’s tired of her father blaming her for Caylee,” the source said. “She was found not guilty, but her parents — her father especially — can’t deal with that. She’s done with him.”

The contentious interview saw the two Anthony parents bicker back and forth.

“Casey learned by example,” Cindy said to George. “You lied to me for several years, and that’s where our daughter got it.”

“This is not supposed to be about us,” George retorted.

At one point, George told Cindy to “shut up,” which prompted her to get up and leave the interview. He later apologized and the two continued to talk.

Anthony, who now lives in south Florida, gave her first interview since the acquittal in March 2017 with the Associated Press.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Anthony said. “I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

“Caylee would be 12 right now,” Anthony said when asked about her deceased daughter. “And would be a total badass. I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports.”