Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Resigns After Heavy Criticism Over Riot Response

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning amid widespread criticism at the force's seemingly lax preparedness for Wednesday's attack on Capitol Hill by pro-Trump rioters. Sund's resignation is effective Jan. 16, a Capitol Police official told CNN Thursday, after a number of high-ranking Democrats called for him to step down.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of the politicians calling for Sund's resignation, announcing Thursday the House Sergeant at Arms told her he would submit his resignation as well. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the same day that Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, has also resigned. Stenger's options were limited, as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer previously vowed to fire Stenger when he becomes majority leader later this month.

Capitol Police provided details on the violent mob that caused the evacuation of congressional lawmakers when rioters took over the U.S. Capitol and resulted in five deaths. In a statement Thursday morning, Sund said that his officers were "actively attacked" with metal pipes and other weapons wielded by the people in the crowd.

"They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage," Sund said. One of the deaths Wednesday occurred when Capitol Police fired on a woman as "protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where Members of Congress were sheltering in place." The woman, identified as Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, was later pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. The officer who shot her has been placed on administrative leave pending a joint investigation with Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department. More than 50 police officers were injured during Wednesday's attack, some of whom were hospitalized with "serious injuries," Sund said, and Friday, it was announced that U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick had died due to his injuries.

Capitol Police also responded to calls about pipe bombs and a suspicious vehicle located near the Capitol, and officers "determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety." The FBI is investigating. The Capitol Police also revealed that 13 people had been arrested for "unlawful entry" of the capitol complex, as well as the owner of the suspicious vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sund said. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment — specifically for First Amendment activities — has long been a challenge." However, lawmakers have pointed out that law enforcement has known for weeks that President Donald Trump has been promoting a rally in which he incited his followers to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win, and the details have been readily available on social media.