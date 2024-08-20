Rapper Besio Gunned Down in Mexico Double Homicide

Emerging rapper Besio was one of two individuals recently killed in the upscale Campestre district of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 12, has raised concerns about the ongoing struggle against organized crime in the region, reports El Paso Times.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., residents of the affluent neighborhood were jolted awake by the sound of gunfire. The targets of this brutal assault were two men traveling in a high-end black Porsche. The luxury vehicle's windshield was riddled with over two dozen bullet holes, while the driver's side window lay shattered, according to the outlet.

Law enforcement officials were quick to respond, with agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) securing the area. Investigators from the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) meticulously combed the crime scene, recovering 34 bullet casings from the vicinity of Calzada de Senecu and Fresno streets, reports El Heraldo de Juárez.

The victims were later identified as Toribio Hernandez and Miguel Amador Zubia Martinez. The latter, known professionally as Besio, was a rising star in the local rap scene. Tragically, Besio released his latest music mere days before his untimely death.

The brazen act of violence has drawn particular attention due to its location in one of Ciudad Juárez's most exclusive communities. The Campestre neighborhood is characterized by its opulent mansions, sheltered behind high walls and ornate fences. The stark contrast between the area's usual peacefulness and the brutality of the attack has left residents and officials shocked.

Despite this high-profile incident, Chihuahua State Public Safety Secretary Gilberto Loya reported a recent downward trend in homicides. According to Loya, the first 11 days of August saw a 33% decrease in murders compared to the same period in July. July itself marked the lowest monthly homicide total for the year, with approximately 85 recorded deaths. However, the city's year-to-date homicide count still stands at 700, per El Paso Times. Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Gustavo Jauregui Moreno provided insight into the nature of these crimes, telling the outlet that "90% of the homicides in the state are linked to organized crime, namely drug cartels and gangs trafficking drugs and migrants."

The Sinaloa cartel's presence in Chihuahua has been a particular source of concern for law enforcement. Following the arrests of alleged cartel leaders Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of the infamous "El Chapo" Guzman, state police have maintained heightened vigilance. Jauregui outlined the cartel's areas of influence, which include the Valley of Juárez along the U.S. border, Parral in the south, and Madera in the western mountain region.

Despite these ongoing challenges, Jauregui expressed cautious optimism. In a press conference on Aug. 8, he stated, via El Paso Times, "We have not had a single homicide or violent event in Chihuahua directly, or indirectly, linked to the arrests of Zambada and Guzman in the United States." He further added, "I believe those arrests won't have a direct impact, neither increasing nor lowering Chihuahua's homicide rate." The investigation into the double homicide continues, with no arrests announced at the time of reporting.