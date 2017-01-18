Can You Commit to ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines’ Holiday Resolution?

(Photo: Photo via Twitter)

Joanna Gaines is one busy woman, but this holiday season, the HGTV star wants to take a step back.

In a photo posted to Instagram Sunday, the Fixer Upper star revealed that she wants to take time to enjoy each and every moment this holiday season, starting by putting her phone down.

“For the month of December I want to try and put my phone down more often, and by down I mean leave it in the car, put it in a locked box, or under the mattress,” Gaines wrote.

“I’ve been stirred to start looking people in the eye more, to smile at them, talk with them in person, and love them the old fashioned way. There is a certain richness in today that may never be around again. I want to choose to enjoy these moments with my family, my friends, and even strangers.

Gaines accompanied the caption with a photo of her family’s decorated tree, piled high with packages underneath.

“Today the kids and I had a sweet time talking about all the ornaments on this tree,” she wrote. “Every one of these colorful ornaments have a story to tell and a memory I hold dear.”

“These are the moments.”

Sounds like a holiday message we can all get behind!

