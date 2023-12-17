'Calvin and Hobbes' Creator's New Book 'The Mysteries' Isn't What You Expect (Book Review)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calvin & Hobbes fans the world over were taken by surprise earlier this year when Bill Watterson announced his return to writing for a new project, 28 years following the conclusion of the iconic comic strip. Out now from Andrews McMeel Publishing, Watterson has teamed up with artist John Kascht for a picture book aimed at adults entitled The Mysteries.

Those who pick up The Mysteries this holiday season should know they're in for an intriguing experience. A surreal story is put into motion when an ancient kingdom seeks to capture beings known as "Mysteries." The unknown soon becomes known in what is being marketed as a "fable for grown-ups."

The Mysteries is not likely what you're expecting. If you're expecting some lighthearted fair similar to Calvin & Hobbes, that's not here. If you're even really expecting a dark fantasy tale that the book's synopsis teases, you won't really get that. While the setup begins as a fairy tale or fable, the book soon turns into a mediative, ambiguous experience.

The striking artwork, presented in black-and-white, is the perfect accompaniment for the narrative experience. The images are off-kilter and draw you into the fantasy scenes first presented early on and later off glimpses at the larger universe. While the journey is short, it's worthwhile for those looking for such an experience.

Here are some notable details about the physical product, which we received for review from Andrews McMeel Publishing:

Pages: 72

72 Dimensions: 8.2 x 0.6 x 8.2 inches

8.2 x 0.6 x 8.2 inches ISBN-10: 1524884944

1524884944 ISBN-13: 978-1524884949



How to order The Mysteries by Bill Watterson and John Kascht

If this book sounds like something you'd like to read or gift to a loved one, Amazon is offering The Mysteries right now so the picture book can be in your hands in as soon as two days (and, in some cases, even sooner).

The Mysteries is available in hardcover format.

