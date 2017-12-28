California Couple Allegedly Used Drone to Deliver Drugs

A California couple was slapped with multiple drug-related charges on Tuesday, and police say that includes using a drone to deliver their illicit products to a customer.

Police began investigating the Orangecrest home of Paul Baldessarre, 39 and Ashley Carroll, 31, after someone reported seeing drugs dropped to customers from a drone flown from the property. When they served the search warrant, they found uncapped hypodermic needles, powder they believe to be Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and candies they believe are laced with LSD.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baldessarre’s 9-year-old daughter was living in the house as well, and police found a vape pen containing marijuana in her bedroom. She was put in the custody of Riverside County Child Protective Services agents, though City New Service reports that she has since been released to her biological mother.

Both Baldessarre and Carroll have been charged with possession of controlled substances for sale, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia — though police haven’t specified whether the drone they discovered on the premises qualifies as drug paraphernalia.

The couple has previous drug charges that remain unresolved, according to court documents obtained by City News Service. In addition, Baldessarre has multiple convictions in the past, including being under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Baldessarre was expected for arraignment today. Carroll pleaded “not guilty” to all of her charges and was held on $100,000 bond.

Fentanyl is the opiate that investigators believe led to the death of Lil Peep. The drug is a huge part of the opioid epidemic currently plaguing America.