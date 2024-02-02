Darius Rucker's Ex Drags Him for Drug Arrest

Darius Rucker's ex, Kate Quigley, is critical of the singer after he was arrested for drug possession in Tennessee. After Rucker was charged with three misdemeanor offenses in Williamson County and his mugshot went viral Thursday, the comedian posted a message on X/Twitter.

Quigley wrote, "Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma." A short time later, Quigley posted another comment, this time sharing a picture of herself smiling in a bikini with the caption, "Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma."

Rucker was taken into custody for the criminal charge of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and violating the state's vehicle registration law. After posting a $10,500 bond, he was released from jail. The police have not released any information regarding the case, and Rucker's lawyer told TMZ that he is cooperating fully.

Quigley and Rucker started dating in 2020, the year he announced his divorce from his wife of 20 years, Beth Leonard. In September 2020, Rucker and Quigley became Instagram official. Despite their split in 2021, she continued to call him out via social media.

In September 2021, Quigley was hospitalized after a suspected group overdose of fentanyl. She managed to survive, but her friends Fuquan "Fu" Johnson, Enrico Colangeli, and Natalie Williamson all died after allegedly using cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl at a California party.

It was during an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas that Rucker addressed the overdose. In an interview with the outlet, Rucker told the outlet that his ex-girlfriend was "doing great," saying, "She's coming out of that. I'm glad that she's doing that."

Following Rucker's public statement, Quigley asked her ex not to discuss her health. "Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven't called once to see how i'm doing & have no clue?" she wrote via X at the time. "Thanks Boo Boo!!!"

Though Rucker has not shared much about his relationship with Quigley, he has spoken honestly about his divorce from Leonard and the lessons he learned. "That stuff hurts and you feel like a failure," Rucker told People in October 2023, adding that the couple was "not officially divorced yet."

Even after the split, Rucker emphasized that he and Leonard and their two children are "still a family." "A piece of paper is not going to change that," he continued. "We're still a family, and that's all because Beth is awesome. She knows it's the best for the kids, and she's a great human being."