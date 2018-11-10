Caitlyn Jenner’s Home Survives California Wildfires

The condition of Caitlyn Jenner‘s Malibu home after being affected by the California Wildfires may not be as severe as first reported.

Despite previous reports that the reality star’s home had burned down as part of the devastation of the Woolsey Fire, new photos of the area show the house may be saved after all.

Jenner and her presumed girlfriend Sophia Hutchins were some of thousands who were forced to evacuate Thursday and Friday, and were unsure of the status of the property as the fire grew rapidly in the mountains.

Photos of Jenner’s home posted by The Blast show her home might have been spared.

A report by TMZ Friday claimed Jenner’s home was one of thousands of structures compromised in three California wildfires currently burning in the state. Hours after the outlet published the report, Jenner posted a video on Instagram, alongside Hutchins to say they were safe after the stressful evacuation.

“We’re out of the fire zone and are safe. Thinking about all those that are affected and hope you all are safe too,” Jenner, 69, wrote in the caption.

“We’re safe, at a safe house,” she later said in the video. “Don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air. So anyway, we’re safe and sound.”

“I don’t think we’re having a good day,” Jenner added.

“We’re safe. That’s all that matters,” Hutchins said at the end of the clip.

Caitlyn’s stepdaughters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were also affected by the fire, having to evacuate. Kim updated fans on Twitter on the conditions of her home on Twitter.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems [sic] like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” she wrote Friday.

Kourtney shared on Instagram Stories Saturday that her home had been spared by the fire when the flames headed toward her property “stopped on its own.” She also sent a prayer to all the people who remained displaced from their homes.

All Malibu residents were ordered to evacuate Friday morning as the Woolsey Fire moved through Thousand Oaks and jumped over the 101 Freeway. At least 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties were evacuated Friday.

