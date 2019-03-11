Burger King Adds Big Fish Sandwich to Mix or Match Deal

Burger King is hooking guests and reeling them in with the latest addition to its mix and match deal.

The beloved fast food chain, best known for its mega-sized Whopper, has added the Big Fish Sandwich to its infamous 2 for $6 Mix or Match deal. The offer is currently available at participating locations nationwide.

“Our premium Big Fish Sandwich is 100% White Alaskan Pollock, breaded with crispy panko breading and topped with sweet tartar sauce, tangy pickles, all on top of a toasted brioche-style bun,” an official description for the dish reads.

The 2 for $6 menu allows customers headed to the BK to score two beloved sandwich menu items for just a small amount of money. Along with the Big Fish Sandwich, the menu offerings include the Whopper, Crispy Chicken, which boasts a seasoned and breaded white meat chicken filet, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a potato bun, and the Spicy Crispy Chicken, with a 100 percent all white meat chicken filet fried up in a spicy breading and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a potato bun.

The Big Fish Sandwich is also a part of the $6 King Box, which customers to get a BK entrée, French fries, a soft drink, and dessert. Other options in the Box include the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The addition to the BK menu follows in the footsteps of a number of other fast food chains that have made their menus more pescatarian friendly for the Lenten season, which required practicing Christians to abstain from eating meat.

Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A strayed away from its chicken-only menu when it introduced the Fried Chicken Sandwich. The seasonal sandwich features two lightly battered fried cod fillets between a warm, buttered bun. It is topped with cheese, lettuce, and an optional lemony tartar sauce that “pairs perfectly with the flaky white fish,”

McDonald’s is also infamous for its seasonal Filet-O-Fish, their take on a fish sandwich that includes Alaskan Pollock sourced from sustainable fisheries, topped with melty American cheese and creamy tartar sauce, and served on a soft, steamed bun.

Wendy’s also offers a fish option for the Lenten season. The fast food chain’s North Pacific Cod Sandwich, costing $3.99 and ticking in with 440 calories, boasts wild caught North Pacific cod filet, crunchy panko breading topped with creamy dill tartar sauce, three dill pickle slices, and lettuce.