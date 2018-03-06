Bumble Bans Guns From Being in Profile Pictures

Popular mobile dating app Bumble announced a new policy on Monday that all profile pictures that have guns in them will be automatically removed from the app.

The decision, according to a statement put out by the company, comes as a reaction to the Parkland Shooting and the rise in attempting to stop further mass shootings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were founded with safety, respect and kindness in mind,” the app’s Twitter account read. “As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble.”

We were founded with safety, respect and kindness in mind. As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble. https://t.co/fC4rPlGJ8y pic.twitter.com/Qmy7zLatRP — Bumble (@bumble) March 5, 2018

The site also announced it would be making a large donation to the “March For Our Lives” organization, which is planning a march in Washington D.C. on March 24 to protest gun violence and mass shootings.

“We are also making a $100,000 donation to @AMarch4OurLives, the organization founded by the brave young survivors of the Parkland tragedy,” the app wrote in another tweet. “We stand with them, and join them in working towards a non-violent future.”

We are also making a $100,000 donation to @AMarch4OurLives , the organization founded by the brave young survivors of the Parkland tragedy. We stand with them, and join them in working towards a non-violent future. @nytimes https://t.co/974lWY2hNu — Bumble (@bumble) March 6, 2018

According to Mashable tech reporter Kerry Flynn, the app has hired a team of 5,000 contractors to search throughout profiles and manually remove the photos. The lone exception will be if the users are seen wearing law enforcement or military uniforms. The app also sent out a notice to all users, asking them to report anyone with photos of a gun displayed in their profile.

“If you see a photo of someone with a gun while swiping on Bumble, please use the report button in the app so our team can take action.

The move earned some praise on social media.

THIS IS SUCH A SIMPLE, AWESOME STEP! Literally removes the romanticism that has been built up around these instruments of death. Totally swiping right on this corporation for their action. Thank you! — TravisStevens (@TravisStevens) March 6, 2018

“Thank you so SO Much @bumble!!!” Emma Gonzalez wrote.

“THIS IS SUCH A SIMPLE, AWESOME STEP! Literally removes the romanticism that has been built up around these instruments of death. Totally swiping right on this corporation for their action. Thank you!” Travis Stevens wrote.

“Thank you @bumble,” wrote the @NeverAgainMSD account, made by the survivors of the Parkland Shooting.

But the decision was not without its critics.

Psst, @bumble. Some of your users find armed law enforcement way more threatening than a hunter with a rifle. pic.twitter.com/6nlbXSe2UB — Jacob Grier (@jacobgrier) March 6, 2018

Military and law enforcement excluded, but what about hunters and competitive shooters? 🤔 — Marie R. Carlson (@mariercarlson) March 6, 2018

But the gun pictures allowed us to rule these men out immediately…which was actually a gift. Now they’re being forced to hide who they really are…so my chances of unknowingly ending up on a date with a gun nut actually increases. This wasn’t well thought out. — RB1969 (@observanttruth) March 6, 2018

“Psst, @bumble. Some of your users find armed law enforcement way more threatening than a hunter with a rifle,” Jacob Grier wrote.

“Military and law enforcement excluded, but what about hunters and competitive shooters?” Marie Carlson asked.

“But the gun pictures allowed us to rule these men out immediately…which was actually a gift. Now they’re being forced to hide who they really are…so my chances of unknowingly ending up on a date with a gun nut actually increases. This wasn’t well thought out,” Twitter user @observanttruth wrote.