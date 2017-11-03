Bruce Paddock Threatened to Kill at a Nursing Home, Use Razorblade on Resident

The brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been barred from a California nursing home after he made death threats to employees , TMZ reports, citing legal documents.

Bruce Paddock recently entered the Four Seasons Healthcare & Wellness Center to visit, but things turned south when he began yelling at staff.

“Don’t f—k with me and tell your nurses not to f—k with me because I’m the one that hurts people,” he allegedly screamed at an administrator.

He also reportedly threatened to sodomize a resident with a razorblade, telling the person “it’ll come out of your ear.”

TMZ reports that the most recent incident occurred on Oct. 30 when Paddock snuck into the center and locked himself in a room.

“Get the f—k out of my way or I’m going to kill you,” he screamed to an employee who confronted him.

It’s unclear why Paddock has been visiting the nursing home, but a judge ordered him to stay 100 yards away from the facility and three of its employees.

As brother Stephen’s attack on Las Vegas thrust Paddock into the limelight for his own twisted criminal behaviors, more disturbing accusations have been made against the the man one former friend describes as “a meth addict” and “evil genius.”

Paddock has been accused of numerous child pornography crimes and pleaded not guilty in court last week, though more than 600 images were said to have been found on his computer.

Paddock, who have been previously arrested for arson, burglary and criminal threats, also threatened to kill former friend Hector Cruz, a shop owner in San Fernando Valley.

Cruz alleges Paddock sat on the roof of the shop and threatened to burn down the building with Cruz inside. He also sprayed flames from a propane tank at shop employees and set a booby trap in the sink so Cruz would “electrocute himself.”

The shop owner and his employees have a restraining order against Paddock, but fear he will return and terrorize those in his path.