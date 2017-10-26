Bruce Paddock Threatened to Kill Adversary

Bruce Paddock, the brother of the Las Vegas shooter, allegedly threatened to kill a friend in California.

According to court documents, Bruce Paddock was living without permission in a San Fernando Valley home in 2014 when property owner Hector Cruz accused him of tampering with machinery and equipment, TMZ reports. When Cruz confronted him with the complaints made by another renter, Paddock allegedly said, “If you keep f—— with me, I am going to kill you and drop you in the desert.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Las Vegas Shooter’s Laptop Is Missing Hard Drive

During another incident, it is alleged that Paddock, 57, confronted Cruz and told him to “hit me like a man” before forcefully punching his arm.

“I am extremely afraid of Paddock, who has intimidated me by his violent character and destruction of my business office and my service bay,” Cruz wrote in legal documents. He went on to report that Paddock was a habitual drug user and seller. A judge granted Cruz a temporary restraining order against Paddock.

It was reported earlier by TMZ that Bruce Paddock had been taken into police custody at an assisted living home in North Hollywood, California for having inappropriate images of children on his computer. In the past, he has been arrested for arson, burglary, and criminal threats.