Brett Kavanaugh: New Sexual Assault Allegation Against Supreme Court Nominee Surfaces

A second woman has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, with an ex-classmate of Kavanaugh’s from Yale accusing him of exposing himself to her at a party at the school.

In a piece by Ronan Farrow published on Sunday by The New Yorker, Deborah Ramirez, 53, claimed that during the 1983-1984 school year, she attended a dormitory party that was also attended by Kavanaugh, a freshman at the time.

There, she alleges that he exposed himself to her and thrust his penis in her face. When she pushed him away, she accidentally touched it without her consent.

Ramirez recalled playing a drinking game at the party, resulting in her becoming inebriated. She said she remembers a student pointing a gag plastic penis in her direction, and later, that student and another standing nearby as she was on the floor, with a third student exposing himself to her.

“I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she said. “I knew that’s not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.”

Ramirez noted that she was initially hesitant to share her story due to gaps in her memory and is now doing so despite her belief that she will be questioned on her motivation for coming forward now as well as her memory due to her drinking at the event.

Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez’s accusation and labeled it a “smear.”

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” he said in a statement. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

The White House is also continuing its support of Kavanaugh in the wake of the accusation.

“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man,” White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec said. “This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

The New Yorker was unable to confirm with eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was at the party Ramirez described, though one classmate who was not at the party said that he is “one-hundred-per-cent sure” he was told Kavanaugh had exposed himself to Ramirez.

A second classmate said that after the party, he overheard a female student speaking about an incident at a party involving a fake penis and a male student exposing himself, though the classmate was not certain about the identity of the female student.

One of the male classmates Ramirez claimed to have egged on Kavanaugh denied any memory of the party while the second claimed, “I have zero recollection.”

In a statement, two of the male classmates Ramirez claimed were involved, the wife of a third male student she said was involved and three other classmates disputed Ramirez’s allegation.

“We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it—and we did not,” the statement read. “The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett.”

Kavanaugh was previously accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school.

Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify regarding her allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chip Somodevilla