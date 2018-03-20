Boy Allegedly Shoots Sister Dead in Dispute Over Video Game Controller

A 9-year-old boy in Mississippi reportedly shot and killed his 13-year-old sister on Saturday while the two were fighting over a video game controller.

The young boy allegedly got hold of the firearm from his mother’s live-in boyfriend’s night stand. According to a report by PEOPLE, he and his sister were arguing while their mother was cooking in the kitchen. When the 13-year-old refused to hand over the control, her brother retrieved the .25 caliber handgun and shot her in the back of the head.

The young teen was rushed to Le Bonheur’s Children‘s Hospital, though she died from her injuries on Sunday evening. So far, no charges have been filed, and Monroe authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation.

“This is a very difficult, very unusual case,” said Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell. “Just a tragic situation.”

He added that his office is working closely with prosecutors.

“This is all new ground for us, we’ve never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age 9,” Cantrell confessed to the Clarion Ledger. “We don’t know yet what kind of charges or if charges will be pressed. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly. That’s why I’m not too fast to say anything because there are juveniles involved. We want to do what’s right and we’re going to get it right.”

“He’s just 9. I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV,” Cantrell went on. “I don’t know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know it’s a tragedy.”

The sheriff said he was the first officer to arrive at the house following the shooting. He said that the 9-year-old boy was in “complete shock” at the time.

Cantrell told reporters that he would not rush the investigation, and he wasn’t prepared to identify the family involved. However, he did ask for the public’s thoughts and prayers for all those involved.