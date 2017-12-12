Bombing Suspect’s Facebook Message: ‘Trump You Failed to Protect Your Nation’

The man suspected of carrying out a terror attack in the New York City subway reportedly spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he “failed to protect“ America.

Akayed Ullah, 27, is said to have written, “Trump you failed to protect your nation,“ on a Facebook page the morning of the attack, per a Yahoo! News story.

The Bangladeshi immigrant has been accused of detonating a homemade bomb in a passageway underneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal. The incident took place on Monday morning.

According to Joon Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ullah chose the location in order to “murder as many innocent human beings as he could and to blow himself up in the process — all in support of a vicious terrorist cause.“

“He had strapped to his body an IED [improvised explosive device], a pipe bomb that he had made using a metal pipe filled with … screws held together under his jacket with wires and zip ties,“ Kim added.

Luckily, only five people were injured, suffering minor injuries, but Ullah himself was said to be badly injured.

Charging documents revealed that Ullah made statements to law enforcement suggesting he “was inspired by ISIS to carry out” the terror attack and also said, “I did it for the Islamic State.”

Additionally, the report revealed that Ullah had been radicalized as far back as 2014, when he allegedly viewed pro-ISIS material online and instructions on how to be a homeland attacker.