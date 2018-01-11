Healthy Bodybuilder Dies Days After Flu Diagnosis

A young aspiring personal trainer from Pennsylvania died just days after being diagnosed with the flu.

Kyler Baughman, 21, passed away on Dec. 28 after experiencing organ failure due to septic shock that was caused by having the flu, WPXI reports.

According to Baughman’s parents, the 21-year-old had visited during the holidays but he “looked rundown.” After celebrating Christmas with his family, Baughman returned to work the following day, but came home early due to his deteriorating health.

“He kinda just laid down and went about his day and that was the day he was coughing and said his chest hurt, he had a mild cough,” his fiancée, Olivia Marcanio, said.

Baughman’s health continued to worsen, and two days later he went to a Westmoreland County emergency room and was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Less than 24 hours later, Baughman died due to complications from the flu.

“Organ failure due to septic shock caused by influenza,” his mother said. “It doesn’t seem real.”

According to his parents, Baughman, who was active and appeared to be in good health, had failed to get his flu shot this year. Though the shot is reported to have a lower rate of success this year, it can still lessen the chance of someone getting the flu by 10% to 60%, the CDC says.

“Try and know your body. Don’t let things go,” Baughman’s father, Todd Baughman, said. “Whenever you have a fever for multiple days, don’t let it go, get it taken care of.”