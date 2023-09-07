Tortilla Chips Pulled From Shelves After Kid Dies

Paqui has pulled its "One Chip Challenge" products from store shelves after a 14-year-old boy died after taking part in the viral challenge. The company announced Wednesday, just days after Harris Wolobah died just hours after eating one of the chips, that it is in the process of working with retailers to remove the product from shelves "out of an abundance of caution."

"The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions," the company said in a statement on its website. "We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves." Paqui said it is also offering refunds for the product, which was priced at about $9.99 for a single serving.

The decision stop sales of the product follows the Friday, Sept. 1 death of Wolobah. Although the teen's cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Boston Globe, his mother, Lois Wolobah, told CBS News' WBZ that her son participated in the "one chip challenge" just before his passing. The viral trend saw people attempting to eat the chip, dusted with the Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper peppers, two of the hottest in the world, and waiting as logn as they can before eating or drinking anything else. Lois said she received a call from the school nurse at Doherty Memorial High School that her son fainted after participating in the challenge. After picking the 14-year-old up from school, family members found him unresponsive and not breathing at around 4:30 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

According to Wolobah's father, Amos Wolobah, his son had "no pre-existing conditions." The teen's autopsy results are still pending and the cause of death has not been determined. A GoFundMe page created by relatives to help cover Wolobah 's funeral expenses states, "we suspect to be complications due to the "one chip challenge" (autopsy pending)." His mother told WBZ, "I pray to God that no parent goes through what I'm going through. I don't want to see anybody hurting the way I'm hurting. I miss my son so much, I miss him so much."

While Paqui's announcement that the chips are being pulled from store shelves did not mention the incident, Kim Metcalfe, a Paqui spokesperson, said in a statement to The New York Times hat the company was "deeply saddened" the teen's death. Metcalfe added, "We care about all of our consumers and have made the decision to remove the product from shelves. The product's label clearly states it is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions." Metcalfe added that the removal of the chip was not a "recall" but rather a "voluntary retrieval."