Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Band Was ‘Locked Down’ in Hotel Amid El Paso Shooting

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is speaking out after today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, revealing the band was close to where the triggered occurred. The musician took to Twitter to let fans know he and his bandmates were on lockdown in their El Paso hotel after the tragic mass shooting that left 20 dead and 26 injured.

The tragedy took place early Saturday after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall in the Texas city. The suspect was taken into custody without a struggle. Across town, Hoppus told fans on Twitter that the band was in a nearby mall when their security team told them an active shooter was close by.

“We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings,” Hoppus wrote on Twitter. “We were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening.”

He continued, “the intercom said there are reports of another shooting across the street at the bassett place mall. i don’t see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it’s just an over abundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. so terrible.”

The musician later returned to clarify the hotel had misunderstood the news, confusing suspicions of two shooters with two different shooting locations, E! News first reported.

“update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building,” he wrote in another tweet.

The band is in the city as they are set to perform in the city at the Don Haskins Center Sunday, Aug. 4. They are currently on tour with Lil Wayne.

Walmart issued a statement on the incident on Twitter that read: “We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” the company wrote on social media. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

Local authorities are reportedly investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.