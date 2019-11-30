Black Friday Through Cyber Monday: All the Best Deals Under $30 for the Tech Lover

On Black Friday weekend, some of the most sought-after items on the market drop dramatically in price, but that does not necessarily mean you can afford to grab all of them. Even with the deals, many people are forced to choose between hot ticket gifts for different people in their lives, not to mention indulgences for themselves. Fortunately, some deals drop much lower than others.

In today’s tech-crazed world, it can feel daunting to pick up all the gadgets on the market, as more and more of them are treated as necessities. From smart phones and computers to voice-activated home assistants, a fully-outfitted modern home functions like the cockpit of a sci-fi spacecraft, but it does not need to break the bank.

We have gathered some of the best Black Friday deals that are under $30, for those that want to stock up on big ticket items while they are at their lowest. Here, you can find the gifts that will have the most impact for the lowest price possible, leaving some financial breathing room before the holidays are really upon us.

Here are the best tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25

Cutting cable can be confusing, especially if you lose the familiar centralized interface of your DVR and cable box. Thankfully, the bar for entry is much lower with this deal on Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick.

This device usually retails for $50, but it is at half price this weekend. If you haven’t used a Fire TV or Fire TV Stick before it is a good time to jump on board, as Amazon has streamlined a lot of aspects of their device. It also boasts 4K high definition capabilities and a voice activated remote, to save you from all that scrolling and slow typing.

JBL Clip 3 — $30

The JBL Clip 3 is one of the most revered Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, and for this weekend it is marked down from $72 to just $30. The speaker is waterproof, portable and effective, making it hard to beat for a music lover on the go.

This deal is available on Amazon.

JLabs JBuds Air — $30

Another device that is suddenly becoming ubiquitous these days is a good pair of Bluetooth earbuds, but they can get expensive quick. Thankfully, this weekend Best Buy is selling the JLabs JBuds Air for $30 — $20 off the usual price.

The JBuds are JLabs’ most affordable pair of Bluetooth earbuds, yet users agree they do not sacrifice much in the way of quality. For an affordable gift that will change someone’s day-to-day life completely, you cannot go wrong here.

Insignia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker — $30

Not all tech gifts need to be about playing media more effectively in more places, and the Insignia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is the proof. This must-have kitchen device is marked down from $60 to $30 for the weekend at Best Buy.

The Insignia pressure cooker is nearly identical to its Instant Pot counterpart, and most consumer reviews say it works just as well. These handy countertop pots are becoming a staple for many busy households these days, allowing people to keep things healthy and homemade through even the craziest schedule.

Google Home Mini — $19

Many homes are now outfitted with smart speaker home assistants, and Google has made some big headway in this market. The Google Home Mini is available for $19 this weekend rather than its usual $49, and the deal is good at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and a few other stores. Obviously, with its own line of Echo smart speakers to promote, Amazon is not offering the deal.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet — $30

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is always one of the cheapest options on the market, but this weekend it is even better at just $30. The tablet — usually $50 — has been revamped this year with a faster processor and more storage, speeding up its ability to play videos, games and books. It is an especially popular option for kids, and at this price, it may be a safe way to introduce them to being responsible for their own device.

Hulu Basic Plan — $1.99 per Month

Finally, not all tech gifts have to be tangible, and Hulu is a great example. The streaming company is offering its basic plan for just $1.99 this weekend, giving it a serious edge in the so-called “streaming wars” we’ve all been talking about this year.

The deal is for new or lapsed customers only. You have to have canceled Hulu at least 12 months ago to get this deal, so you cannot just go online and cancel your membership now, then re-activated it for the deal. It is also worth noting that this is just for the basic plan, which includes ad breaks and does not come with live TV. For the other three tiers Hulu offers, the usual prices apply.

Still, this deal allows you to get the one you love a full year of streaming for about $24 — not bad at all, especially when you take a look at Hulu’s offerings. If you’ve been struggling to convince that stubborn friend to check out The Handmaid’s Tale, now might be your chance.

Check back for updates on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on PopCulture.com.