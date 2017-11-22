Big Box Store Employees Are Trying to Sell Uniforms for Black Friday so People Can Skip the Lines

Packed parking lots. Elbow-to-elbow shopping. Lines hours deep. If Black Friday shopping doesn’t sound like your way to recover from your Thanksgiving feast, hear this creative idea making its way from the depths of social media.

I’m selling this Walmart vest for $100. Use it to skip the line during Black Friday. You can even walk in, grab what you want, and walk out🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/Q0UyDHUeU0 — 6’4 (@OverlyLiked) November 20, 2017

What started as a joke now has hundreds of people trying to sell their big-box retail store uniforms to Black Friday shoppers in an effort to help them avoid long lines during the retail event.

On Tuesday, Twitter user @OverlyLiked tweeted that he would be selling his Wal-Mart vest for $100 to anyone who wanted to “walk in, grab what you want, and walk out.” The tweet instantly gained traction and has over 25,000 retweets and over 60,000 likes.

Later, the Twitter user admitted that he was joking (in fact, he doesn’t even own a Wal-Mart vest), but he had no shortage of offers in his DMs.

Lol people really been trying to buy the Walmart vest. It was a joke i don’t even own a Walmart vest. pic.twitter.com/WFnhEAaNWZ — 6’4 (@OverlyLiked) November 21, 2017

His tweet seemed to have inspired a uniform sale, however, with more people popping up trying to sell their own Wal-Mart, Target or Best Buy shirts to the customer with the best offer.

Now I know them Walmart vest seemed like a good deal ,but I got these Best Buy joints going for $110 walk right in , skip the line , and take whatever you want !! pic.twitter.com/eVzML3RYbQ — Teezy (@Jayteeezyyy) November 22, 2017

Saw someone selling their Walmart vest online so you can skip the Black Friday lines & grab what u want That being said hmu if you’re in the market for a target name tag For an extra $10 I’ll throw in the red shirt and khakis pic.twitter.com/4IMXyJcCtX — austen (@austeygirl) November 21, 2017

Swear I’ll throw someone my walmart vest & the name badge for an extra 50. 😭 https://t.co/E6esCd4lWo — Shannon. (@Shanwimberly) November 21, 2017

Walmart vest for sale ‼️80 dollars ..Walk right in ;Get what u want and walk right out on Black Friday 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m willing to negotiate 😎 pic.twitter.com/DMXKUCq9gn — JOSΞ🤯 (@JoseStuntinn) November 22, 2017

Ima have to wear my Walmart vest this week so I can cut them lines during Black Friday — Ivan villanueva (@lilV077) November 21, 2017

Copycats used the same pics of the vest from the original tweet, even going so far as to share it in the Facebook market.

My dude is selling a Walmart vest so you can walk out on Black Friday without being caught😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qGqOeFtTVx — Andrewrobinson (@AnDrEwRoB10) November 20, 2017

As it turns out, Wal-Mart has caught wind of the scheme and warned employees to be on the lookout for intruder “employees.”

this spread so fast that at the manager meeting today we were told that if we see anyone we don’t recognize on thursday/black friday wearing a walmart vest, to question them. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/IEA9CTFrkQ — Emily Gould (@emg_emily) November 21, 2017

As to whether or not this plan could actually work, the cat’s not out of the bag just yet. A smart guess is that actual store employees will realize you don’t actually work there, but typical shopping etiquette goes out the window on Black Friday.