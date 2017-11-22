Trending

Big Box Store Employees Are Trying to Sell Uniforms for Black Friday so People Can Skip the Lines

Packed parking lots. Elbow-to-elbow shopping. Lines hours deep. If Black Friday shopping doesn’t […]

Packed parking lots. Elbow-to-elbow shopping. Lines hours deep. If Black Friday shopping doesn’t sound like your way to recover from your Thanksgiving feast, hear this creative idea making its way from the depths of social media.

What started as a joke now has hundreds of people trying to sell their big-box retail store uniforms to Black Friday shoppers in an effort to help them avoid long lines during the retail event.

On Tuesday, Twitter user @OverlyLiked tweeted that he would be selling his Wal-Mart vest for $100 to anyone who wanted to “walk in, grab what you want, and walk out.” The tweet instantly gained traction and has over 25,000 retweets and over 60,000 likes.

Later, the Twitter user admitted that he was joking (in fact, he doesn’t even own a Wal-Mart vest), but he had no shortage of offers in his DMs.

His tweet seemed to have inspired a uniform sale, however, with more people popping up trying to sell their own Wal-Mart, Target or Best Buy shirts to the customer with the best offer.

Copycats used the same pics of the vest from the original tweet, even going so far as to share it in the Facebook market.

As it turns out, Wal-Mart has caught wind of the scheme and warned employees to be on the lookout for intruder “employees.”

As to whether or not this plan could actually work, the cat’s not out of the bag just yet. A smart guess is that actual store employees will realize you don’t actually work there, but typical shopping etiquette goes out the window on Black Friday.

