Bill Gates Weighs in on Donald Trump Halting Funding to WHO Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump raised some red flags when he made the announcement on Tuesday that he would be halting funding for the World Health Organization. The WHO was the first organization to deem the coronavirus a global pandemic. Trump reportedly made the decision over the organization’s handling of the coronavirus and plans on reviewing the situation.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said during his daily press briefing. He went on to say he “was not convinced” by their decision to oppose travel restrictions from China, among others. Trump, who has also butted heads with Dr. Anthony Fauci, added that he saved “an untold number of lives” for reaching the decision himself. His decision caught the eye of Bill Gates, who is not a fan of what is being done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates said in a tweet on Tuesday night. “Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.” On Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced her concern over the decision to halt the U.S. funding of the organization. “This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” Pelosi noted.

JUST IN: WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros says “we regret the decision” of President Trump to halt WHO funding; says WHO is reviewing impact of work on withdrawal of US funding; notes that WHO funding is used to fight several diseases and conditions beyond coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/rEeZfguTV3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 15, 2020

The WHO also issued a response when Director-General Dr. Tedros addressed the situation in a press conference on Wednesday. “We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order the halt in funding to the World Health Organization,” Tedros said in his message.

Along with putting a stop to the WHO’s funding, Trump explained that he is adamant in getting the country back up and running as quickly as possibly. In his presser, Trump shared that he will be speaking with all 50 state governors and allowing them to determine when it is safe to open back up for business. He also added that he believes May 1, or even a few days before, could be when some states begin to lift restrictions.