'Bigfoot' With Glowing Eyes Prompts 911 Call in Louisiana

Teens in Louisiana were frightened enough to be for police to come to the woods.

An alleged Bigfoot sighting in Louisiana sent a group of frightened teens rushing to call the police after an alleged encounter while camping. According to the New York Post, the freshly minted high school graduates were out in Kisatchie National Forest, 100 miles north of Baton Rouge, when they came upon the "Bigfoot" with glowing eyes.

The teens claimed to have run into a large animal they thought could be a "Bigfoot," with one of the teens dialing 911. "After setting up camp, one member of the group ranging in ages of 17-18 called 911 frightened requesting assistance because they reportedly heard a growl and saw what appeared to be an animal that had glowing eyes and stood about 5-feet tall," the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office wrote on social media. "Deputies arrived at the camp site and successfully escorted the group out of the forest. Deputies reported the disposition as unable to locate any suspicious activity involving a growl with glowing eyes and standing 5 feet tall."

If you've followed any of the many Bigfoot reports and headlines over the past few ears, there are a few aspects of this story that are suspect. The clearest point is that it is a Bigfoot sighting, meaning it is suspect in existence. Past that, a 5-foot tall Bigfoot doesn't seem to live up to the name. As for the glowing eyes, that could easily be the reflection of light bouncing off the eyes of any of the dozens of animals in the forest. This includes bears, bobcats and alligators, which could easily stand in for a 5-foot Bigfoot.

It could also be just a really short and hairy human being, but it would take some high-quality growling. Still, police found nothing. They also don't seem too worried, closing out the message with a message of congrats to the teens.

"We congratulate the Houma graduates, thank you for visiting Natchitoches Parish, Kisatchie National Forest and good luck in your future," the police closed their statement.