Bernard McGuirk, 'Imus in The Morning' Radio Personality, Dead at 64

Legendary New York City radio host Bernard McGuirk has died. McGuirk, who was the longtime executive producer and personality of Imus in the Morning and most recently served as the co-host of WABC's Bernie & Sid in the Morning alongside Sid Rosenberg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5 surrounded by his loved ones at a local hospital following a "courageous" battle with prostate cancer. McGurik was just weeks shy of his 65th birthday.

Chad Lopez, president of Red Apple Media, which owns the purveyor of conservative talk radio, announced "with profound sadness" McGuirk's death on air Thursday, calling him "the backbone of this entire radio station." The Bronx native and Long Beach, New York resident graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and had been a staple voice on the radio since 1986 when he made his New York radio debut. In 2007, McGuirk moved to WABC with the late Don Imus, with Imus in the Morning, Lopez recalling how McGurik's "personality from day one dramatically improved the camaraderie and morale of the entire radio station; his comedy – impressive, his professionalism – immeasurable and his character – without peer." McGuirk co-hosted Bernie & Sid, the top-rated morning radio show in New York, since 2018.

Reflecting on the radio personality's storied career, Lopez said, "He entertained millions across the country working with Imus in the morning making you laugh one moment and making you think the next. He developed characters as the Cardinal and was a part of history, creating legendary moments on both radio and TV." In recent years, McGuirk was a guest commentator on some Fox News shows, including Outnumbered, Hannity, Watters' World, and The Factor.

"He will be missed by all that knew him and listened to him, a true gentleman, he is the fabric of the morning show. He is the morning show and was the backbone of this entire radio station," Lopez continued, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGuirk family and Tuesday we will have a tribute show honoring the life of Bernard McGuirk. But for now, we will take a moment of silence as we honor our colleague, our friend and one of the most gifted radio personalities of all time, Bernard McGuirk."

McGuirk is survived by his wife Carol and his two children, Melanie and Brendan. WABC said a tribute to McGuirk will air on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with memories and thoughts from the WABC staff.