Ben Shapiro Taking Heat After Comments About Those Over 80 Dying of Coronavirus
Ben Shapiro is facing criticism after he suggested the death of an elderly person is not the same as that of younger people. Shapiro stated what he called “the obvious truth” while appearing on Tuesday’s The Rubin Report, during which he and host David Rubin discussed the factors that states must way when deciding how and when to lift coronavirus lockdowns.
Ben Shapiro: "If somebody who is 81 dies of COVID-19, that is not the same thing as somebody who is 30 dying of COVID-19...If grandma dies in a nursing home at age 81, that's tragic and it's terrible, also the life expectancy in the United States is 80" pic.twitter.com/L2UJi95OUN— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 29, 2020
"Nobody just wants to say the obvious truth, which is we're all making actuarial deductions about what are the costs in terms of how many human lives, how many years of life, because that is an actual issue in actuarial tables," Shapiro said. "If somebody who is 81 dies of COVID-19, that is not the same thing as somebody who is 30 dying of COVID-19. I mean, if this were killing children, everyone would be in lockdown forever. That's the reality. If grandma dies in a nursing home at age 81, that's tragic and it’s terrible; also, the life expectancy in the United States is 80."
"In moral terms, you want to save every life you can, at the same time, to pretend that it is of the same calculation, the age of the person, no public policy acts like that, not a single public policy in America acts like that," Shapiro added.
The remarks struck many on social media as harsh. As video of the discussion began to make the rounds on Twitter, many slammed Shapiro as a hypocrite, as he is pro-life and has frequently spoken out about the value of life. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about Shapiro’s comments.
Ben Shapiro: I am so pro-life I wouldn’t even kill baby Hitler.
Also Ben Shapiro: Your old-ass grammy belongs in the grave. https://t.co/GPuDHwBdHz— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 29, 2020
pretty sure 2009 Ben Shapiro and 2014 Ben Shapiro would think 2020 Ben Shapiro is full of shit pic.twitter.com/u6uCUhczbb— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 29, 2020
Ben Shapiro draws close to his sainted grandmother’s lovely face. “This isn’t particularly sad, given your advanced age,” he whispers, closing the coffin lid.— A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) April 29, 2020
Repro advocates: Pregnant folks should be able to make their own choices.
Ben Shapiro: MURDERERS!!!
People: We need to take steps to help older folks who are vulnerable in this crisis.
Ben Shapiro: Listen, there's a calculus for valuing "life". In this essay, I will...— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) April 29, 2020
The same dude who argued that Obamacare was going to create death panels that would kill your grandma is now arguing that your grandma has lived long enough. pic.twitter.com/vkq6zjINDK— Dusty Smith (@cultofdusty1) April 29, 2020
Ben Shapiro, 2017: "A first-trimester fetus has moral value... more value than just a cluster of cells. If left to its natural processes, it will grow into a baby. The real question is, where do you draw the line?"
Ben Shapiro, 2020: Your grandmother should be dead already. https://t.co/kRs9EbiCqu— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 29, 2020
What if I told you that it didn’t need to be a choice and in South Korea they can save both the 80year olds and the 30 year olds— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 29, 2020
If anyone knows Ben's grandma, hide her.— Leslie on a Pike 🐟 (@Leslieoo7) April 29, 2020
Don’t fall for this insidious “grandma is willing to die so that young people can live!” argument from the @benshapiro and @MattWalshBlog set.
The REAL choice is keep closed and fewer people die or reopen and MANY people die.
Matt and Ben want MANY people to die.— Tom Brennan Blue Checkmark (@Brennanator) April 30, 2020
So Ben Shapiro thinks 12.5 million adults dying ( approx number of people in US over 80) is an acceptable risk. Just want to quantify the value he puts on the US economy vs. human life. And believe me, this new R philosophy is not lost on older voters.— porter981 (@porter9811) April 29, 2020
From the “pro life” contingent. I guess life starts in the womb and stops at 80.— Hope🇺🇸 (@hope45208400) April 29, 2020
This country should not choose people to die as an alternative to PPE distribution and competent governance.— KF Whatley (@FictionWriterNC) April 29, 2020
For the life of me, can’t figure out why people talk about this guy. He just spouts silliness to get folks upset. That’s life on the internet I guess. #WellnessWednesday pic.twitter.com/JlcnmOeLzb— No Shoes Mon (@NoShoesMon) April 29, 2020
Hey Ben, grandma sends her love! pic.twitter.com/EJWdr1NNCr— CarrieT (@UclaBruin1998) April 29, 2020