Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died

Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."

Cat Country 98.7 announced Jacobs' death to listeners "with a heavy heart" in a Tuesday, Aug. 23 Facebook post, haring that they learned the day prior of "the passing of our long time friend and news man Mark Jacobs." Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018, becoming a leader in the station's news department and receiving recognition for his coverage of the terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally. Jacob's news coverage earned NewsRadio 92.3 the Edward R Murrow Award from the Florida Broadcasters Association for outstanding news coverage.

"Mark was funny and warm... You didn't always get to hear it on the air, but he had a way of caring in his delivery. He had a sense of how his news delivery might be received. He wasn't easily rattled and in times of crisis he was a calm even voice," the post continued. "Mark, Our prayers are with your family and we were honored to have your voice command the airwaves in some of the most important stories in Pensacola's history. Rest in peace."

News of Jacobs' passing was met with an outpouring of tributes. Commenting on Cat Country 98.7's post, one person called the update "heartbreaking," adding that Jacobs "was one of the good ones. Always kind and sincere. RIP Mark, you'll certainly be missed by many. Keeping his family, friends and everyone at the Station in my prayers." Somebody else wrote, "I am so sorry to Hear about his passing. I enjoyed listening to him on Cat country. Prayers for his family and friends." A third person commented, "sorry to hear about Mark's passing, his voice will be missed among our hometown air waves. My prayers to his family, friends and also his work family. He was definitely."

Amid his loss, Jacobs' presence is still being felt in the Pensacola area. In an Aug. 23 update, Cat Country 98.7 revealed that "as we shared the news on the passing of dear friend Mark Jacobs, we immediately started receiving texts of the beautiful rainbow." The station took the rainbow as a sign that Jacobs "is looking down on Cat Country this morning."