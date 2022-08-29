Kal David, Disney World Legend, Dead at 79

Kal David, the beloved musician who voiced Sonny Eclipse for Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café in the Magic Kingdom, has died. David passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at his home in Palm Springs, California from complications of pneumonia, News Channel 3 confirmed. He was 79.

News of David's death was first confirmed by Tammy Tuckey, who shared on Twitter, "Sad news from Kal David's family... Kal passed away today." At the time, a cause of death was not provided. Tuckey went on to write, "Aside from being a wonderful musician and singer, many of us Disney fans know his as the voice of our alien friend, Sonny Eclipse. He will always be our Bright Little Star!"

Sad news from Kal David’s family… Kal passed away today. Aside from being a wonderful musician and singer, many of us Disney fans know his as the voice of our alien friend, Sonny Eclipse. He will always be our Bright Little Star! 💫😞 pic.twitter.com/iShgl9hVGn — Tammy Tuckey (@TammyTuckey) August 16, 2022

David was best known among Disney fans as the voice of Sonny Eclipse, the Audio-Animatronic character at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café, the quick-service eatery that invites guests to "enjoy a galaxy of enticing options from our out-of-this-world bacon cheeseburgers to chicken strips to plant-based burgers. Plus, have a blast enjoying the stellar musical entertainment of Sonny Eclipse!" David voiced the character since the restaurant's opening in 1994, with Sonny playing a 27-minute set throughout each day in Tomorrowland ever since. Some of Sonny's songs include "Bright Little Star," "Gravity Blues," "Yew Nork, Yew Nork," and "Planetary Boogie."

David, however, was also an active musician outside of voicing Sonny, with his career spanning more than 50 years. He was part of the legendary band Chicago, according to InsidetheMagic.com, before he and his wife formed their own band and began performing at B.B. King Blues Club in Los Angeles and at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. In 1998, he and his wife opened The Blue Guitar club in downtown Palm Springs. In 2018, he was inducted into the Connecticut Blues Hall of Fame, as well as the National Blues Hall of Fame.

News of David's passing was met with an outpouring of tributes, with one fan tweeting, "Kal was one of my favorite musicians going back to his days with The Fabulous Rhinestones who played the Shaboo in Willimantic CT more times than I can remember. Such a huge talent. Hard to believe he's gone. Thanks for the music and the memories Kal, RIP." Another person tweeted, "Very sorry to hear. My condolences to his family, you and those who loved him."