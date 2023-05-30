Beauty Pageant Runner-Up's Husband Rushes the Stage and Breaks Crown in a Rage

The end of a Brazilian beauty pageant on Saturday was more chaotic than the time Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner at Miss Universe 2015. The Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant ended with the runner-up's husband rushing the stage to break the winner's crown. The man slammed the crown into the stage, as seen in a video TMZ published Monday.

The final round at the pageant featured Nathally Becker of Cuiabá, the capital city of Mato Grosso, against Emanuelly Belini of Várzea Grande, another major city in the state. When Belini was announced as the winner, Becker's husband rushed the stage, reports Globo News. The man grabbed the crown from Bilini's hand and threw it to the ground. He grabbed another crown and broke it.

Event organizer Malone Haenisch told Globo News the competition between Becker and Belini was "fierce" throughout the event. Becker's husband "did not consider the result fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage," Haenisch said. Event organizers said they planned to file a police report against Becker's husband and are seeking compensation for the damage. Becker's representative did not comment on the situation.

In another statement, Haenisch condemned the violent scene, reports the New York Post. "We confirm the pageant jury's choice and we sympathize with the elected Miss, as well as [Becker], as she is not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties," the statement read. The pageant's legal team is considering "necessary legal measures" after the incident.

"The Miss Mato Grosso Gay pageant team congratulates Miss Várzea Grande, Emannuelly Belini, elected Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on the night of 27 May," Haenisch said. "We reiterate our best wishes and wish you a glamorous reign, and that your activities may reflect the voice and desires of the LGBTQIAP+ community."

The scene was similar to the violence that erupted after the Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant held in New York City in October 2022. Viral videos showed a fight between people during an after-party, reports the New York Post. Although viral videos appeared to show one person wearing a tiara, Sujani Fernando, one of the pageant organizers, told the Post that no contestants were involved. The New York Police Department said it did not receive calls or reports about the fight.

Fernando complained that the spread of videos and headlines about the fight hurt the reputations of the women who competed. "They're building stories from those few videos, but they don't understand the damage they're doing to these 14 girls who were not involved in the fight," Fernando told the Post. "I just feel so bad for the girls because people should let them enjoy the moment, enjoy their victory because they put in so much time."