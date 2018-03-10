Basketball Player Shoves Dunking Player Into Goal Post, Accused of Committing ‘Vicious Flagrant Foul’

A high school basketball game in Kansas on Friday night turned into a viral moment when one player was violently pushed mid-shot by a defender, sending him hurdling into the metal structure that holds up the basketball hoop.

One of the most vicious flagrant fouls you’ll ever see (via @tyler2544) pic.twitter.com/hSzqojjKMb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2018

The foul took place during a state semi-finals game between Hanover and Centralia on Friday night when Hanover player Thomas Atkins went for a dunk in the third quarter after getting his hands on the ball in a fast break.

The Centralia player, identified on social media as Nathan Rempe was surprisingly not ejected for the foul, and was merely given a flagrant foul for his actions according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Atkins had to leave the game briefly leave the game, but came back to finish with 18 points on the night and help his team advance to the state championship game this weekend. Multiple videos of the foul made their way to social media and viewers were outraged by the lack of punishment against the player.

“Maybe the dirtiest play I’ve ever seen in a basketball game. Hope this young man is OK. And, uh, this is extremely fade-worthy,” former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill wrote.

“As far as punishment goes, nothing worth calling consequential,” ESPN.com designer Titus Smith wrote. “The Centralia kid (who committed the foul) didn’t start in the following third place game, but that’s he only “discipline” I know of. Even if he’s a senior, he shouldn’t still be on the team.”

“Obviously a dumb decision & so many careers are ended on plays like that but it was a close game & the kid got caught up in his emotions. Should of definitely been ejected but a high schooler should not be receiving hate on twitter for an impulsive mistake,” Wyatt Totten wrote.

“Horrible officiating — centralia’s Nathan Rempe should’ve ejected for flagrant foul

In basketball, a flagrant foul is a personal foul that involves excessive or violent contact that could injure the fouled player,” Jim Misunas wrote.

The Centralia player was reportedly benched for the team’s third place game on Saturday.

