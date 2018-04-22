Barbara Bush Asked for a Manhattan While on Her Death Bed

Barbara Bush had an unusual request before her passing, and it involved a stout drink.

Ahead of Bush’s funeral service, NBC’s Tom Brokaw reported some inside details of Bush’s last days, including her request of a Manhattan on her death bed.

Brokaw said that Bush was joined by her husband George H.W. Bush and “very very close” family friends Jim and Susan Baker. Jim and George apparently decided to have a round of vodka martinis, their drink of choice. Barbara chimed in with her request.

“I’d like a Manhattan!” she declared.

Brokaw added on Twitter, “Who could refuse her?”

the nite before she died barbara bush watched her husband order martinis.she said, i’d like a manhattan!

and who could refuse her! — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) April 20, 2018

Brokaw also reported that later that evening, the former First Lady told her friends and husband, “I’m eager to go.”

“I can’t think of a more graceful and characteristic parting than those words, her friends, that drink, at that time,” Brokaw said.

Bush’s friends and family are currently gathered in Houston, Texas, for her funeral. Her son, Jeb Bush will give a eulogy, as well as author Jon Meacham.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are in attendance, joining George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. President Donald Trump is not in attendance, but First Lady Melania Trump will be.

During Jeb’s eulogy, he revealed his mother’s thoughts about death during her final days. During his final visit, the former Florida Governor asked his mother her thoughts on dying, to which she had a confident reply that tied into her faith.

“The last time I was with her, I asked her about dying,” Jeb revealed. “Was she ready to go? Was she sad? Without missing a beat, she said, ‘Jeb, I believe in Jesus and he is my savior. I don’t want to leave your dad, but I know I will be in a beautiful place.”

He concluded with a optimistic outlook on her passing and hope to reuniting with her and his late sister Pauline Robinson Bush, who died when she was 3 years old.

“Mom, we look forward to being with you and Robin and all of God’s children. We love you,” Jeb said.

The death was first announced by the office of her husband, President George H.W. Bush.

“A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17 2018 at the age of 92,” the statement read. “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.”

It continued, “The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical.”

After the announcement went out, family, friends, fellow political giants and admirers took to social media to mourn her passing.

Photo Credit: NBC