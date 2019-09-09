Baltimore Police Evacuate Inner Harbor After Discovery of Van Loaded With 1,000 Gallons of Gasoline

It’s been reported that Baltimore police have evacuated the Inner Harbor area after discovering of van loaded with 1,000 gallons of gasoline. According CBS’ WJZ 13 News, officers responded to calls near the 100 block of E. Pratt Street around 9:13 a.m. on Monday, with residents reporting an overwhelming smell of gasoline. Fire officials also responded, and both departments began investigating the LAZ parking garage in that area. Eventually, it people began being evacuated for safety purposes, and the situation reportedly caused major traffic issues.

In a statement, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said, “At 10:39 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department received a threat of a suspicious vehicle parked at a building along the 100 block of East Pratt Street. Upon arrival, Public Safety officials immediately issued an evacuation order and began investigating the suspicious vehicle.”

“Local and federal law enforcement were notified and remain on the scene,” Young added. “All buildings in the surrounding area have been evacuated. As more information becomes available, we will provide additional updates.”

#BREAKING UPDATE | The gas-filled suspicious van in downtown Baltimore is now leaking, officials tells WJZ. https://t.co/s8zJpYmj3O pic.twitter.com/a3IRUgVrSF — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) September 9, 2019

In addition to the police and fire authorities, the city’s bomb squad was also on-hand helping with the investigation.

“A suspicious vehicle at 100 East Pratt is being investigated. As a precautionary measure, the police have cordoned off the area and the building is being evacuated. Please avoid the area for the time being. We’ll share updates as they become available.” a tweeted from the city’s official Twitter account read.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Mayor says no bomb was detected after a suspicious vehicle caused evacuations in buildings around and in downtown Inner Harbor . Precautionary security sweeps continue downtown, could take several hours. https://t.co/nrIiJV4l8R — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) September 9, 2019

Mayor Young later issued a follow-up, saying, “After several hours of investigating a suspicious vehicle, no bomb was detected. We are currently in the process of conducting precautionary sweeps in an effort to ensure public safety. These sweeps are expected to take several hours.”

“We are asking everyone to remain clear of the evacuated area,” he added. “Those who have a vehicle parked in the evacuated area, we ask that you please find alternative transportation home. We will send an update when the area is cleared and you are able to pick up your vehicle.”

The potentially dangerous situation comes ahead of President Trump’s schedule visit to the city later this week.