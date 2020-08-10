Baltimore Gas Explosions Reportedly Leave at Least 1 Dead, Several Injured and Others Trapped Inside

At least one person has died and several others are injured following a series of “major” gas explosions in Baltimore Monday morning. According to The Baltimore Sun, the blasts occurred in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. At this time, an exact cause for the explosions is unclear.

On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

CBS Baltimore reports that the explosions rocked the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. local time, causing at least three homes to collapse. Debris from the explosion blew out windows of nearby homes, with more debris scattered in the road. One eyewitness told the outlet that they "heard a kaboom and I thought it was a car or something and when I came out, I seen the debris and something’s gone, totally gone." Another witness said that following the blasts, they heard someone screaming for help.

Speaking with The Baltimore Sun, another person, 77-year-old Moses Glover, said they heard the first explosion and as they went to look out their window, a second explosion rocked the neighborhood. Glover said the blast "knocked me across the bed." He said that a picture window located at the front of his home blew out and said that "all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground."

This is a major 3 alarm incident. From @BaltimoreFire

12 Engines, 6 Trucks, 2 Squads, RES1CUE, 9 EMS units, 5 BCs, 3 DCs, 1 AC, + more support units, 8 Dispatchers From @BaltCoFire

8 Engines, 3 Trucks, 3 Squads, USAR + Hazmat From @HCDFRS

1 Tower ≈200 Personnel on scene pic.twitter.com/F8rlHh58xW — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

At this time, multiple agencies are responding to the scene, including officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric and the Baltimore office of emergency management. The Baltimore City Fire Department, the Baltimore County Fire Department, and the Howard County Fire Department are also at the scene.

At this time, at least one person, a woman, has been confirmed dead. According to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, three others have been rescued and are said to be "critical." A search is continuing for other victims, with Special Rescue Operations Team said to be communicating with one person still trapped beneath the rubble. They are working to get to that person.