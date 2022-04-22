Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

✖

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella.

Jimel's Bakery issued the recall on March 25. The recall covers 17 baked goods sold at Jimel's Bakery, including Chicken Steamed Buns, Rice Cake, Chicken Empanada, Kutsinta, white bread, dinner rolls, coconut buns, Pinagog, Spanish Bread, and Puto Pao. The recall also affects other goods purchased at the Jimel's Bakery store on Bannatyne Avenue in Winnipeg through March 22. Click here to find images of the recalled product labels on the Canadian federal government website.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the issue was discovered after Jimel's Bakery received a consumer complaint, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). There have also been illnesses reported that could be related to the issue. Meanwhile, the CFIA is investigating and could recall other products in the future. The agency is now in the process of pulling the affected products out of the marketplace.

Jimel's Bakery has not commented on the situation, notes CBC News. According to a March 30 statement on its Facebook page, the location at Bannatyne Avenue is closed for renovations. The post does not mention the recall.

The CFIA notes that consumers should not eat the recalled products if they still have them. They should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Products contaminated by Salmonella might not smell or look bad, but they can still cause an illness. "Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the CFIA notes. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."

Salmonella-related recalls are common in the U.S. as well. Earlier this month, Liberty Fruit Company recalled packages of fruit blends after they learned the cantaloupe might have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled fruit packages were sold in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska. The Italian company Ferrero also recalled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs sold throughout Europe due to salmonella contamination.