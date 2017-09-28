Expecting Parents Believe They Saw Jesus in Baby’s Sonogram

A Chambersburg, Pennsylvania couple believes that the image of Jesus can be seen in their daughter’s sonogram.

Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith say they are not especially religious. However, they are convinced that a bearded Christ is present in their daughter Briella’s sonogram.

“When they gave it to us…Umm, to me, it’s Jesus,” Zeek told local station WPMT. “And it looks like Jesus.”

Zeek says that she couldn’t believe her eyes at first. “I blinked a lot, to kinda make sure I was really seeing it,” she said.

Smith calls the image of Jesus “distinct,” and saying, “There’s another face looking at my daughter.”

He explained that the image made him emotional.

“When I seen it, it almost brought tears to my eyes,” Smith said. “I was speechless, I just couldn’t believe it, I really didn’t believe what I was seeing.”

The sonogram also brought Smith a sense of comfort.

“Once [the ultrasound specialist] said everything is good and we looked at the picture, I was like – look, babe, we have nothing to worry about,” Smith said.

The couple took the sonogram to be a good sign as Zeek’s first two children had problems at birth. Her daughter was born with pre-axial polydactyl, which means that she has two thumbs on one hand. Also, her son was born with a cleft palate and following a difficult delivery, she and the baby almost died.

Zeek and Smith’s daughter, Briella, was born happy and healthy, according to WPMT.