Australian Bug Tormenting Continent Has the Internet in a Tizzy

Australia is known for its strange, oftentimes larger than life creatures, but not even its massive spiders can compare to one bug that is creeping out the entire internet.

The footage of a moth-like creature with hairy tendrils sprouting from its body has people wondering whether it’s even from this world or maybe some other planet, maybe even the offspring of Predator. The bug, which looks like some sort of hybrid between a moth and an alien, was spotted by Facebook user Gandik on October 19th, whose post has since received thousands of comments, the Daily Mail reported.

“What devilish creature sent to destroy us is this? I’m leaving Earth by the way… anyone coming?’ one Facebook user commented.

“I’d burn the house down if I saw this,” commented another.

But for all of the fear that the bug is bringing, it turns out that it’s actually pretty harmless. The insect has been revealed to be a Creatonotos gangis moth, which is found across Australia and Asia, and those scary tendrils that seem to be of another world are actually scent organs called coremata, which produce pheromones to help attract potential mates. At first look it may be easy to believe that the Creatonotos gangis moth’s food of choice is humans, but they’re actually renown for chomping on pomegranate trees.