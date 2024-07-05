Rapper 23 Brazy Arrested in Killing of 10-Year-Old Boy

Rapper 23 Brazy has been arrested in connection to the 2023 murder of a 10-year-old boy. After more than 10 months on the run, the U.S. Marshall's Service confirmed it apprehended Brazy, real name Tashawnda Nicole Drayton, at an apartment complex in Boykins, Virginia on Tuesday, June 18.

Drayton was wanted for first-degree murder and related firearms charges in connection to the death of 10-year-old La'Marj Holden. La'Marj and a 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when Drayton and three others showed up at a house in the 300 block of Artis Street in the Franklin district of Norfolk, Virginia on Aug. 9, 2023. Drayton, who sometimes also goes by the male name Berlin Montrell and the nickname Punnie, was allegedly involved in an argument with the 37-year-old man and shot him, police said, per WTKR News 3. La'Marj was also injured in the shooting. After police responded to the shooting, both victims were taken to an area hospital, where La'Marj succumbed to his injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Drayton's arrest. The agency confirmed on June 20 that the "GOT EM MAD" MC was arrested approximately 20 miles from where the crime occurred following "a multi-agency fugitive investigation spanning several states and lasting more than 10 months." Drayton was located at the apartment of a relative and surrendered when members of the U. S. Marshals fugitive task force knocked and announced their presence.

"It feels good. When we spoke last time I told you that the Marshals Service wouldn't rest until Tashawnda Drayton is in custody and we meant it," Robert Bowers of the US Marshals Service told WTKR, previously stating, "On a case like this where a juvenile is involved, it means a little more and you put a little effort into it to give the family some closure."

Drayton had outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling (two counts), use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in a public place. Bowers said Drayton's relative "could be charged with harboring a fugitive or aiding and abetting a fugitive," but the decision is up to the Commonwealth's Attorney. Drayton was set to be taken to Franklin police following their arrest and will then be transferred to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.