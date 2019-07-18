Area 51 Raid Organizers Reveal List of Items Alien 'Truthers’ Will Need for Storming the Military Base

Planning to "Naruto run" into Area 51? The organizers of the now viral Facebook event "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" have released an official "raid kit" featuring a list of items pivotal to the raid's success and the freeing of the extraterrestrials potentially being housed there.

With more than 1.5 million people pledging to storm the Navada-based military base, which has long been the center of conspiracy theories regarding its secrecy, planning for the battle is now in full swing. While some have offered up detailed battle plans, a new list has been released with "required equipment," according to The Sun.

First on the list is a UFO hunting caravan, which will allow raiders to stay mobile and have shelter during the ambush. The site also notes that the caravan "enables you to get to the raid location several days early to make sure you get a spot at the front of the line."

To protect raiders from any potential special rays the government may use to read minds, thus foiling the storming, the organizers are urging participants to bring their best tinfoil hat, which will successfully block the rays.

Third on the list is a military wet weather blanket, which will help those participating make it through the cold nights, as temperatures in the vacant landscape drop once the sun goes down. A thermal imaging camera is also suggested, as it "may assist with seeing the aliens come up" on thermal screens.

As a reminder that "the truth is out there" and as a symbolic gesture of your dedication to the event, an X-Files tattoo is also being encouraged. A flock of drones is also being recommended so that raiders can have eyes in the sky that will also serve as a distraction for the military.

Covering all of their bases, burial insurance is also listed among the "required equipment." Overrunning the base proves to have many risks associated with it, and just months ago, in January, a man was shot and killed after he drove through a security checkpoint at Mercury, Nevada.

In fact, the military has also threatened to take action against raiders, stating that they are ready for the upcoming battle.

"[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces," Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews recently said. "The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets."

Raiders have also been promised that they will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of local and military law" should they commit a crime.