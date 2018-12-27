Arby’s Reveals New Fish Sandwich Menu Including Cajun Fish Sandwich

Fish lovers, rejoice! Fast food chain Arby’s is introducing a brand new fish sandwich — the Cajun fish sandwich — as part of the company’s returning seasonal fish menu.

The Cajun fish sandwich features a deep-fried crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet topped with a zesty Cajun rémoulade spread, as well as shredded iceberg lettuce on a sesame seed bun. According to Chewboom, Arby’s offered a similar spicy Cajun fish sandwich with spicy Cajun tartar sauce back in 2009. This version of the sandwich first appeared as a test item at certain locations in January of 2017.

The menu will feature other offerings as well, including a King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, which has a deeply fried crispy, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fillet, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese in between fluffy Hawaiian buns.

Last on the fish menu comes a Crispy Fish Sandwich, featuring a crispy-fried wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fillet topped with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Arby’s isn’t the only fast food chain introducing new menu items. McDonald’s made big waves earlier this month when they announced the introduction of bacon and cheese fries — that is, melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits. The new take on the Golden Arches’ crispy fries is expected to launch everywhere next year, though certain locations in Hawaii and Northern California have already begun testing them out.

While there has been no official news of the rollout, a McDonald’s representative did provide a cheeky, pun-filled comment on the rumor, all but confirming it.

“I’m afraid I’ll have to provide a cheesy no comment,” a representative said. “At this moment, our kitchens are bacon-ing something together. But we’re not yet ready to share the gouda news.”

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has tried out cheese fries. They have long been sold in Canada and Spain, and in 2017, the company offered a limited-time loaded bacon and cheese French fry basket across four states in the U.S.

Let’s hope we won’t have to wait too long to satiate our appetite for new fast food items!