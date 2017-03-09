Arby’s to Explore New Bizarre Meat Sandwich

Arby’s just announced their newest menu item: a venison sandwich, to be tested in six states by the end of the month.

According to the company, the deer meat sandwich will feature “thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions with a berry sauce on a toasted roll.”

(Photo: Photo via USA Today)

The venison sandwich is “100% deer meat,” with premium cut top and bottom round steaks from the hind quarter of the deer, according to Rob Lynch, Arby’s Brand President & Chief Marketing Officer.

Part of the company’s “It’s Meat Season” campaign, meant to celebrate the start of hunting season, the sandwich will be tested in select restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia.

Lynch said the company sources free-range farmed deer that feed on fresh grass, and he is confident that “deer hunters are going to love this sandwich.”

Check out the mixed reviews from the Twitterverse:

Arby's to start selling venison sandwiches in Michigan… — Michigan Problems (@michiganprobz) October 26, 2016

Heck yes I would eat a venison sandwich. Especially if it was from our LOCAL Arby's franchises, which are the best in the country! — Andrew Freiden (@WeatherAF) October 27, 2016

Arby’s is putting venison(deer) on sandwiches and everyone is freaking out.#IWantSome — Cousin Vinnie (@vinniecosce) October 26, 2016

This looks disgusting. And who would go to Arby's for a venison sandwich? https://t.co/GpyszRWfm7 — Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) October 26, 2016

Gosh, not sure about this – and I used to be a deer hunter who grew up eating venison! https://t.co/g4GRFXx5H7 via @usatoday — tim doty (@timdoty) October 26, 2016

Here are the locations where the new venison sandwich will be tested, according to USA Today.

Available Oct. 31-Nov. 3:

2044 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. , Nashville, Tenn.

Available Nov. 4-6:

3821 Tower Ave., Superior, Wis.

1690 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park, Minn.

704 Highway 33 South, Cloquet, Minn.

348 Lincoln Ave. SE, St. Cloud, Minn.

3275 First St. S, St. Cloud, Minn.

4415 Roswell Rd. NE, Atlanta,

Available Nov. 12-14:

4229 W Vienna Rd., Clio, Mich.

4040 17 Mile Rd. NE, Cedar Springs, Mich.

1215 M 89, Plainwell, Mich.

8685 Birch Run Rd., Birch Run, Mich.

Available Nov. 25-27:

5205 Library Road, Bethel Park, Penn.

4260 Ohio River Blvd., Bellevue, Penn.

16 Towne Center Drive, Leechburg, Penn.

2539 W State St., New Castle, Penn.

2648 Ellwood Rd., New Castle, Penn.

3224 Wilmington Rd., New Castle, Penn.

