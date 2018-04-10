Apple Introduces Red iPhone for a Cause

Apple Inc. is launching its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in red for a special cause.

Apple Inc. has announced that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in the color red as part of the “PRODUCT(RED)” initiative, a program that gives a percentage of sales to the Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, according to a press release. The design features a red glass enclosure with the front of the phone being black.

This Phone Saves Lives. Apple + (RED) = iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition. pic.twitter.com/ih3kiW1loe — (RED) (@RED) April 9, 2018

“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple‘s vice president of Product Marketing. “iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus improve on everything we love about iPhone, including Retina HD displays that are more beautiful than ever, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone with the A11 Bionic and more advanced cameras for unbelievable photos and videos. We are proud to support (RED) with this bold new iPhone and hope customers think it is as special as we do.”

Along with the release of the special edition PRODUCT(RED) iPhone, which costs $699 for the smaller model and $799 for the Plus, Apple is also releasing a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio, which is crafted from finished European leather.

The new PRODUCT(RED) products are available online and will be available for purchase in stores beginning Friday, April 13.

Last month, the tech giant announced its “most affordable iPad ever.” The newest incarnation of the tablet integrates with Apple Pencil (becoming the first iPad that isn’t a “Pro” to do so) and will be available for $329 to consumers and $299 for schools in the U.S.

The new 9.7 inch iPad features Apple’s blazing fast A10 Fusion chip, 32 GB of storage, up to 10 hours of battery life and an 8-megapixel camera that shoots 1080p HD video. It also boasts a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and almost 200,000 apps made for education.