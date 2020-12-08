Apple Fans Can't Believe How Expensive the New AirPods Max Are
Apple users are in disbelief after the company unveiled the hefty price tag of its new noise-canceling headphones, the AirPods Max. After months of rumors that the company had one more hardware announcement up its sleeve in 2020, the company officially announced the AirPods Max Tuesday morning, with the premium design coming with a premium price tag of $549,
The AirPods Max, according to Apple, feature a "custom acoustic design" that boasts a 40mm driver system "that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard." They also boast H1 chips, advanced software to power computational audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max join the existing AirPods family, including AirPods and AirPods Pro. They come in five colors – space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.
Today Apple announced the Apple Airpod Max.— Tech is Life! (@KPCeeJ) December 8, 2020
▶️Priced at $549
▶️Five different colors
▶️Features a digital crown for volume control, music control, and Siri.
▶️Noise control button for Noise Cancellation and Transparency
▶️20Hrs of battery life.
Apple promises high-quality sound. pic.twitter.com/Y7jiWvCnw6
"AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a press release. "The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience."
While the specs on the new item are impressive, many Apple users excited to pre-order the AirPods Max were taken aback by the price. At $549, the headphones are more expensive than the Apple iPhone SE 2, which starts at $399. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020
AirPods Max vs. Celta 2001 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MGD8ZwYcP8— Cauê Fabiano (@Cauefabiano) December 8, 2020
here's some price comparisons
AirPods Max: $549— Sierra, Rubber Sharkgirl (@cdmnky) December 8, 2020
iPhone SE 2020: $399 for the base 64G model
iPad 10.2 inch 2020: $429 normally for the 128G model pic.twitter.com/KSu21R1Yhc
$549 for the AirPods Max, I better be able to hear my loved ones in the afterlife.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 8, 2020
Apple AirPod Max are more expensive than a Sony PS5 ..... that is all— TiMÔ2GUD (@TIMO2GUD_) December 8, 2020
AirPod Max $549.00 @Apple stop playing with me pic.twitter.com/ZK7qn02mvB— Bo0MH4CKZ (@Bo0MH4CKS) December 8, 2020
I like the AirPod max for Apple synergy but not for that price....when Sony headphones are objectively better and like half the price, hell even my beats were only like $200 back in the day— PrEPpa Pig (@henricaye) December 8, 2020
Sony and Bose after seeing the airpods max price today pic.twitter.com/jY9ExsrGUI— Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻♂️ (@tldtoday) December 8, 2020
@reneritchie Wait. What? $549 for AirPods Max?!
I can only assume that's what Max means... An iPhone SE is less than headphones?
I was set to buy, assuming $349, maybe $399. $549? Um, no. Sheesh. Must be setting up for a lower level product next year. AKA HomePod, HomePod mini.— Randy Ellis (@RandyEllis7) December 8, 2020
I’m seeing a lot more ‘yikes’ than usual with the AirPods Max price 👀— Nithin Ramesh (@nithinr6) December 8, 2020
My reaction to the AirPods Max price. pic.twitter.com/U9gHclNzzh— gar mcvey-russell (@the_gar_spot) December 8, 2020
The more I think about the AirPods Max price I get angrier.
Does Apple really think it’s worth $200 more than the Sony XM4? I HIGHLY DOUBT IT.
I’ll be honest the design is fucking ugly too.— Auto Technica (@autotechmedia) December 8, 2020
More like AirPods max price— Jeff (@carry_the_flag) December 8, 2020
I love Apple but I cannot defend that AirPods Max price tag— D (@DWreck_11) December 8, 2020