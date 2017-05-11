Anonymous Warns Us All To ‘Prepare’ For World War 3

The hacktivist group Anonymous has warned its followers they believe "World War III" is on the horizon.

The group uploaded a video to their official YouTube channel titled "They are preparing for what comes next... (WW3 2017-2018)" earlier this week which touched on the numerous political and military movements being made by the U.S., China and others.

"All the signs of a looming war on the Korean peninsula are surfacing," the Anonymous representative said.

As is typical of the group's videos, the message is played through a voice-to-text bot and played over a heavily edited image of someone wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, notable for its use in the graphic novel V for Vendetta.

The message goes on into the various messages China and Japan are telling it's people, many of which allude to the threat of nuclear war in Asia. They also touch on actions and statements made by Donald Trump and how they they believe a "devastating" war will brew from the ongoing U.S. and North Korean conflict.

Up Next: This Tech Billionaire Apocalypse Conspiracy Theory Will Have You Running For The Hills

"The citizen will be the last to know, so it is important to understand what the other nations are doing," the message says. "Unlike past world wars, although there will be ground troops, the battle is likely to be fierce, brutal and quick. It will also be globally devastating, both on environmental and economical levels."

The video has been seen more than 2.2 million times, and sending some viewers into a frenzy. While some are panicked, others are criticizing the group for "fear-mongering."

It's worth noting that the movement has post other "WWIII" related videos before. Such titles are called "World War 3 is on the Horizon 2016" and "Putin EXPOSES World War 3 Plan 2016," and touch on other escalating conflicts of the time.

More: Melania Trump's Twitter Handle Liked A Tweet That Suggests She Is Not A Fan Of Her Husband

"Prepare for what comes next," the representative says as it ends. "We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us."

Watch the full message from Anonymous below.

[h/t NY Post]