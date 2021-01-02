Andy Cohen Tries to Get Anderson Cooper to Drop Acid in Hilarious New Year's Eve Moment
Aside from reliving the Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey feud and quizzing Snoop Dogg on all the places he's smoked weed, CNN's New Year's Eve host Andy Cohen made waves with another viral moment after trying to get Anderson Cooper to try dropping acid with him.
The conversation started when Cooper described the colors of "Good Night Moon" as what he "would imagine an acid trip to be like." Cohen followed up, asking the CNN host if he'd ever tried the drug before, which Cooper answered with a quick no. "Well it's time. We're doing it tonight," Cohen joked. "You're coming over after the show."
Andy Cohen is trying to peer pressure Anderson Cooper to drop acid live on CNN looool pic.twitter.com/Y7zFjaIPhu— gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2021
The night's events certainly put viewers in a good mood as many responded to the interaction with laughs online. While some couldn't believe that the two would even joke about testing drugs, others found it funny just imagining the hosts going on a wild acid trip at Cohen's at-home after party.
Some people believe Cooper has probably tried acid once before in his past.
If you listen closely he definitely has done acid before lmao!— Beccad🖤🌻🔮🍄 (@imbeccad) January 1, 2021
Why they don't have a drunken variety show every week is beyond me!! It definitely would get better ratings than the once-hillarious SNL. Something to think about @CNN!!!— ...🎤David Gilbert🎤 (@DavidGilbertVO) January 1, 2021
January 1, 2021
Watching drunk Andy Cohen try to convince drunk Anderson Cooper to try acid is why I stay up until midnight on 12/31.— George Callas (@George_A_Callas) January 1, 2021
It is CRIMINAL that we have to wait a whole YEAR to see @Andy and @andersoncooper get drunk together on TV every year. It’s the event I need at least once a week. Make it so.— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 1, 2021
Andy Cohen trying to peer pressure Anderson Cooper into taking acid live on CNN is kind of an amazing and appropriate ending to 2020.— Jen is One of Those Women From Michigan (@jentalleydesign) January 1, 2021
Though the moment was iconic, some viewers thought it still didn't top Cohen's calling out of former U.S. presidential candidate and New York Mayor Bill De Blasio.
As good as the acid trip stuff was...as good as the snoop interview was...the best part of @Andy’s performance last night was clowning on De Blaiso 🤡🤡 https://t.co/kno3NOYkBZ— KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 1, 2021
