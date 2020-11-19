Photos of Americans in Cars Lining up for Texas Food Bank Sets off Social Media

By Stephen Andrew

Over the weekend photos emerged of Americans in cars lining up to get donations from a Texas food bank, and the images have really set off social media users. According to CNN, North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) spokeswoman Anna Kurian stated that the organization gave out more than 600,000 pounds of food, for around 25,000 people, on Saturday. This includes more than 7,000 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

In sharing images from the mass distribution event, Kurian stated that the coronavirus pandemic "has certainly increased" the public's need for food. "Forty percent of the folks coming through our partner's doors are doing so for the first time," Kurian added. Dallas resident Samantha Woods spoke with CNN affiliate KTVT about visiting the food bank, saying, "I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out." She went on to say, "It really is amazing and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning." Earlier this month, Texas became the first state to cross one million recorded cases of COVID-19. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about the food drive photos.

"OMG food lines in Dallas Texas & Ft Worth area. There are literally thousands of people in their cars lined up to receive food. These people probably contributed to the food bank now forced to use them. Can't afford to put food on their tables. Yet Stock Market continues to rise."

"North Texas Food Bank covers 13 big counties and ~8 million residents. So a single distribution point before Thanksgiving is going to mean a lot of cars. Heartbreaking. (It's a great organization.)"

"And yet here we are still with no relief package. Both sides of the aisle should be ashamed for playing politics when the American people need them the most."

"Sad when our government should be helping to assist American families, but instead the Senate is more concerned about their egos & power. Maybe if [you] had some humanitarian & went to help in food lines like this you wouldn’t [be] concern about losing your senate seat or egos."

"This is Trump’s America. Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see."

"A year ago, many of them had decent-paying jobs. Jobs that allowed them to buy a good car. Fast forward to the present day.....most of them are now 9 [months] un-employed.....savings spent....retirement tapped into. And I would imagine....not many buyers for cars right now."

"The North Texas Food Bank just had their largest food giveaway ever. Thousands of cars lined up for miles. I am struggling right now but when I am back on my feet I want to help them however I can, by donating or volunteering."

