Photos of Americans in Cars Lining up for Texas Food Bank Sets off Social Media

Over the weekend photos emerged of Americans in cars lining up to get donations from a Texas food bank, and the images have really set off social media users. According to CNN, North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) spokeswoman Anna Kurian stated that the organization gave out more than 600,000 pounds of food, for around 25,000 people, on Saturday. This includes more than 7,000 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

In sharing images from the mass distribution event, Kurian stated that the coronavirus pandemic "has certainly increased" the public's need for food. "Forty percent of the folks coming through our partner's doors are doing so for the first time," Kurian added. Dallas resident Samantha Woods spoke with CNN affiliate KTVT about visiting the food bank, saying, "I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out." She went on to say, "It really is amazing and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning." Earlier this month, Texas became the first state to cross one million recorded cases of COVID-19. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about the food drive photos.