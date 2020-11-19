Photos of Americans in Cars Lining up for Texas Food Bank Sets off Social Media
Over the weekend photos emerged of Americans in cars lining up to get donations from a Texas food bank, and the images have really set off social media users. According to CNN, North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) spokeswoman Anna Kurian stated that the organization gave out more than 600,000 pounds of food, for around 25,000 people, on Saturday. This includes more than 7,000 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
In sharing images from the mass distribution event, Kurian stated that the coronavirus pandemic "has certainly increased" the public's need for food. "Forty percent of the folks coming through our partner's doors are doing so for the first time," Kurian added. Dallas resident Samantha Woods spoke with CNN affiliate KTVT about visiting the food bank, saying, "I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out." She went on to say, "It really is amazing and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning." Earlier this month, Texas became the first state to cross one million recorded cases of COVID-19. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about the food drive photos.
This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/EWbCoNF22O— Alexis 🇨🇦 🇺🇸♍ ♍ ♍ (@ABTudorQueen) November 16, 2020
"OMG food lines in Dallas Texas & Ft Worth area. There are literally thousands of people in their cars lined up to receive food. These people probably contributed to the food bank now forced to use them. Can't afford to put food on their tables. Yet Stock Market continues to rise."
Obviously didn’t see that food bank line of cars in red state texas over the weekend. All states red blue purple etc need help - lost tax revenue, lost jobs, etc— Suzanne ✈️ (@philatravelgirl) November 18, 2020
Ahead of Thanksgiving of economic hardship & physical suffering amid #COVID19 pandemic, 25,000 people in 6,000 cars lined up at a #TX food bank—its largest distribution to date, @CBSNews rpts; GOP-run Senate still hasn’t taken up House-passed aid bill: https://t.co/kwk8RXulDO— Mark Albert (@malbertnews) November 17, 2020
"North Texas Food Bank covers 13 big counties and ~8 million residents. So a single distribution point before Thanksgiving is going to mean a lot of cars. Heartbreaking. (It's a great organization.)"
Such a dichotomy...seeing 25,000 cars line up for a food bank in Texas to a commercial for diamond rings for Christmas— Elen Snyder (@Ladylight8) November 16, 2020
This is sad but the saddest part is that ppl still don’t want to wear mask😷 . This could had gone down if ppl could be considerate on doing their part so we could be back to normal— Shaigigi (@tainachistosita) November 16, 2020
"And yet here we are still with no relief package. Both sides of the aisle should be ashamed for playing politics when the American people need them the most."
HUNGER doesn't care who anyone votes for or against!— @bluerosecrystalsoul (@McDuffieMarjie) November 16, 2020
We need stimulus checks now— ADMIRAL (@slashwad3) November 16, 2020
"Sad when our government should be helping to assist American families, but instead the Senate is more concerned about their egos & power. Maybe if [you] had some humanitarian & went to help in food lines like this you wouldn’t [be] concern about losing your senate seat or egos."
If only we had people in government who could help people in such a time.— 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓭𝓪𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 💋 (@Angeldaemon20) November 16, 2020
Bloody hell, I never thought I would see America, the superpower, having this? Am genuinely shocked by this.— elbiffa (@elbiffamark) November 17, 2020
"This is Trump’s America. Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see."
Maybe the Lt. Gov should donate money to the food banks instead of looking for non existent voter fraud.— LR pitetti (@pitettimom) November 16, 2020
Having been poor at one time, I can tell you the gas required to get there and wait in line is a significant factor and will prevent some people from being able to get those groceries.— Stella Thomas (@stmorecowbell) November 16, 2020
"A year ago, many of them had decent-paying jobs. Jobs that allowed them to buy a good car. Fast forward to the present day.....most of them are now 9 [months] un-employed.....savings spent....retirement tapped into. And I would imagine....not many buyers for cars right now."
.@CBSNews The House passed massive food aid in May. But the Senate has yet to act. The Senate must pass that aid immediately.— Joel Berg (@Joelsberg) November 18, 2020
I wonder if he saw the line of cars at the food bank in Texas this morning.— BIDEN FTW (@MaryJoPeterson5) November 15, 2020
"The North Texas Food Bank just had their largest food giveaway ever. Thousands of cars lined up for miles. I am struggling right now but when I am back on my feet I want to help them however I can, by donating or volunteering."
And while I'm enjoying my rarefied music and pinot grigio, thousands of cars are lining up for the food bank. I don't know why *this* story stabbed me in the heart but... all I can say is I hope the vaccine works.https://t.co/xfxShKnnql— 🍂Alicia 🍁Byer 🍃 (@AliciaByer) November 16, 2020