Amazon Prime Day Deals Too Good to Pass Up

Black Friday in July is here, or rather, Amazon Prime Day, and there are plenty of deals that are just too good to pass up.

On Monday, July 16, starting at 3 p.m. ET, shoppers will be scrambling to their computers to browse some of the thousands of deals that are only offered once a year: Amazon Prime Day. With a global reach stretching as far as Spain, Japan, Mexico, and Australia, Amazon Prime Day 2018, which will see millions of deals on electronics, cook wear, subscriptions, and more, is the second biggest shopping day of the year, meaning prime members have the opportunity to score record deals and keep some extra cash in their pockets.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo Show device is at its biggest discounted rate to date for Prime Day 2018. Cut from $229.99 to $129.99, prime members can score a $100 discount on the screen-equipped smart-home companion. The hands-free device allows users to “watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more.”



Prime members can also get the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for just $29.99, the Echo (2nd Generation) for $69.99, the Echo Spot for $99.99, and the Amazon Echo Plus for $99.99.

Kindle Unlimited

Book lovers are in for a treat this Amazon Prime day. Allowing users to read an unlimited number of books from a library in the millions, Kindle Unlimited normally runs $10 a month, but that price has been slashed to 99 cents for three months.

The deal is only good for new subscribers, and once the three months is out, subscribers will be billed the normal $10 a month.

TVs

While the brand has not yet been specified, Amazon will be offering a 32-inch smart TV for just $129.99 and a 40-inch smart TV for only $194.99



Shoppers can also add a Fire TV Stick to their carts for the discounted price of $19.99, allowing them to access over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more on their new TV.

Whole Foods

We’re celebrating #PrimeDay now through July 17! Visit your store for confetti-worthy savings. ? Get set up to save here: https://t.co/AEohwAcxfC pic.twitter.com/QxCTTGHHmW — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) July 13, 2018

After buying Whole Foods Market last year, Amazon is bringing their Prime Day deals to the grocery chain. Prime members who spend at least $10 will get a $10 account credit on Amazon for Prime Day.



Customers with an Amazon Prime Rewards credit card can also get 10% off a grocery order of $400 or less from July 14 to 17.

T-fal Cookware

If you are in need of new cookware, look no further than T-fal cookware. On Prime Day, prime members can get a 12-piece set at the discounted price of $59.49, a 17-piece set marked down 23 percent to $138.72, and a five-quart jumbo cooker for $19.89.

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch

Prime members looking to get into the health tracking trend can grab a Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami for just $70 on Amazon Prime Day. The smartwatch, similar to a FitBit, features heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS, allowing wearers to track the numbers of steps they take, how far they have traveled, and even how many calories they have burned. The Amazfit Blip also features one-way notifications for emails, text messages, and phone calls.

Amazon Fire Tablet

Originally ticketed at $149.99, the Amazon Fire HD 10 8″ Alexa-enabled tablet will be selling for $99.99 on Prime Day, marking a $50 savings. The tablet features Amazon Fire’s largest display at 10.1″ and allows users to watch full HD videos, play games, read, stream, and download apps. Prime members also get unlimited access to thousands of books, magazines, songs, and movies.

Computers

While Amazon has not released the exact brands of laptops, monitors, and routers that will be discounted, they did say that they would be discounted up to 35 percent off. In past years, Amazon Prime Day has seen deals on Chromebook, Samsung, and Acer models.



Amazon will also be offering some SanDisk memory products with deals up to 40 percent off.