Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to Get Free $20 Credit

✖

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be here before you know it. One way to prepare for the two-day event is by taking advantage of two free $10 offers. This way, you can have $20 in Amazon credit ready to use on June 21 and June 22. Neither of the offers requires you to sign up for an Amazon credit card. However, you do need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of Prime Day offers.

The first $10 credit comes from Amazon's efforts to highlight the small businesses that use its platform. Between now and June 20, if you spend at least $10 on products from small businesses, you get $10 in credit back, notes GameSpot. If the purchase qualified, you will receive an email letting you know the $10 was added to your account. You can use this credit on Prime Day. Qualifying products range from electronics to home and garden. You can even find handmade products. Customers can even "shop local" on Amazon by looking up sellers by region. You can find Amazon's "Support Small" page by clicking here.

You can also nab a $10 credit by installing the Amazon Assistant Chrome extension on your Chrome browser. Then, you have to click on the extension five times, but only one click per day counts until June 21. This means you have to start the process by June 17 to get the $10 credit. The extension compares prices over 30 days, offers product recommendations, and lets you easily compare items. It also offers a quick way to check order statuses. You can delete the extension once Prime Day is over.

This year, Amazon Prime Day is again at a different time than it was in the past. The two-day event runs on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22. You have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a membership now to get a free 30-day trial, which will include Prime Day at this point. A Prime membership costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month. In addition to Prime Day access. If you have an Amazon Echo but no Prime subscription, you can get an extra $5 Amazon credit by ordering with the Echo, notes PCMag. You just have to say, "Alexa, sign me up for Prime."

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary. The event was usually held in July until last year when it was moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Amazon chose to hold Prime Day a little earlier, announcing the new dates earlier this month.