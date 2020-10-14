Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals Under $25

✖

Amazon Prime Day is the mega-retailer’s biggest shopping day of the year, a day on which Prime Members can land some of the best deals that this year officially kick off the holiday shopping season. While big-ticket items like TVs, other tech items, vacuums, and other household appliances are go-to sales thanks to their major discounts, those looking to spend less and save more can buy some awesome finds under $25.

This year, a quick browse through the site can have you snatching up items at record discounts, all while leaving plenty of change in your pocket. From smart speakers to kitchenware and everything in between, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals that will have you getting more for your money. Everything on this list is under $25 during Amazon Prime Day 2020, though you can find plenty more on sale items by perusing the full sale by clicking here.

The key to remember on Prime Day as you browse the below-mentioned items is that to access all Prime Day sales, an Amazon Prime membership is required. You can sign up for a membership here. When signing up, you can access a free 30-day trial. After that trial is up – a credit card will be required to sign up – a subscription will cost you either $119 annually or $12.99 per month.

Prime Day is seeing major markdowns on voice-controlled smart speakers, but shoppers can score perhaps the best deal out there, all while spending less than $25, with this Amazon Echo Dot bundle package. Marked down 68% percent from $74.98 to just $23.99, this bundle includes Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Amazon Smart Plug, meaning you will have everything you need to start your smart home. The Echo Dot, Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, will allow you to listen to radio and music and thanks to Alexa, will also answer all of your questions and requests. The Amazon Smart Plug, meanwhile, will allow you to add voice control to any outlet. You can view more details on this bundle on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Halloween is just around the corner, meaning people are justifiably eating excessive amounts of candy. All of that sugar can take a toll on your teeth, though, which makes investing in a brand-new Oral B Rechargeable Toothbrush a no brainer. Removing 100% more plaque vs. a regular manual toothbrush and featuring a two-minute pro-timer that signals every 30 seconds to help brush all areas of the mouth thoroughly, this brush can help you fight off cavities and avoid any unscheduled visits to the dentist. Oral-B is the #1 dentist-recommended toothbrush brand worldwide. On Amazon Prime Day, you can score this toothbrush $19.98, a 55% discount from the usual $43.99 price. For more information, view it on Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Wishing to have the perfect fall scent wafting through your home but not wanting to shell out a heft penny for it? Head on over to the Amazon Prime Days deals page, where you’ll find a large spiced pumpkin scented Yankee Candle for just $16.88. Typically listed for $27.99, meaning you will be scoring a 40% discount, this candle “perfectly captures the inviting scent of pumpkins baked in simmering spices of clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon—and sweetened with brown sugar.” Weighing in at 22-ounces, this candle is sure to last throughout the season, with a burn time of 110-150 hours. You can check out more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

The coronavirus pandemic has people glues to their screens now more than ever, and all of the blue light can come with a heavy price for our eyes. Thankfully, you can save your vision for only a few bucks during Amazon Prime Day 2020. During this year’s mega-sale, score blue light glasses for just $10.94, several dollars cheaper than the typical $14.89 sales tag. These glasses are said to filter out high-energy blue light, which can cause visual fatigue and discomfort. You should act fast, though, as this is a lightning deal, meaning it lasts for only a few hours. You can view more details about these glasses and the amazing sale on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Speaking of more screen time, the pandemic has given way to many movie nights at home as movie theaters across the country remain shuttered as a health precaution. With several big-name titles now releasing on streaming and on-demand, and with streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ having more than enough options to keep people occupied for hours on end and making it easier than ever for an at-home movie night, treat yourself to the full theater experience with this hot air corn popper, which can pop up to 18 cups of popcorn in just over two minutes. Selling at a price of $29.99 any other day, shoppers can score it for just $20.38 during Prime Day. View more information on Amazon.

